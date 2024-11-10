Shop haute with Zalora

Zalora's largest sale event of the year has been prolonged past 11.11. The online retailer will continue to provide significant promotions on beauty, skincare, and fashion products from both local and international brands until 17 November.

“This 11.11, we’re not just offering discounts; we’re showcasing unlimited access to the most-wanted fashion and lifestyle selections. We’ve meticulously curated this sale to offer our customers the opportunity to acquire must-have pieces, elevate their personal style, and experience the thrill of luxury shopping, all at the best prices,” Aashish Midha, chief executive officer and managing director of Zalora Philippines and Indonesia.