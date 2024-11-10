Shop haute with Zalora

Zalora's largest sale event of the year has been prolonged past 11.11. The online retailer will continue to provide significant promotions on beauty, skincare, and fashion products from both local and international brands until 17 November.
“This 11.11, we’re not just offering discounts; we’re showcasing unlimited access to the most-wanted fashion and lifestyle selections. We’ve meticulously curated this sale to offer our customers the opportunity to acquire must-have pieces, elevate their personal style, and experience the thrill of luxury shopping, all at the best prices,” Aashish Midha, chief executive officer and managing director of Zalora Philippines and Indonesia.
Browse deals from footwear brands including Birkenstock, Aldo, Converse, Dr. Martens, Vans, Gingersnaps, Mothercare, Mini Melissa, Nike, adidas, and Puma, as well as fashion labels like Mango, COS, H&M, Veja, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, Forever 21, and Trendyol.
For luxury enthusiasts, discover exclusive items from Strathberry, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Swarovski, and Coach. Enhance your beauty and self-care collection with products from Dyson, Blk Cosmetics, Happy Skin, and The Ordinary.
Indulge in captivating fragrances of Marc Jacobs, Bvlgari and Davidoff. Meanwhile, transform your home and lifestyle with premium choices from American Tourister, Samsonite, Tanqueray, Johnnie Walker, Aquaflask and Tefal.
Zalora introduced an exclusive preview of its eagerly awaited 11.11 sale with the Best in Noir: A #ZALORA1111 banquet, co-hosted by The Store Specialists Inc. Group at Uma Nota in Shangri-La, The Fort.
This intimate event combined gourmet cuisine with high fashion, offering guests a curated menu experience where each course honored a top luxury brand: Calvin Klein Watches kicked off with sophisticated appetizers, followed by an elegant main course from Lacoste and Swarovski, and a refined dessert from K-pop star Jeon Somi’s GLYF Cosmetics.