Shiela Valderrama-Martinez enchants you into her world

As the affair commenced, the stage backdrop exhibited projected clips of the young Shiela during her audition for the Repertory Philippines when she was just 14 years old. The star of the night was engulfed with a see-through but elegant cloak, which she appeared to cling on to, like a security blanket, for dear life. She seemed shy to recall her early days, but it was all a ruse as she consciously concealed what was underneath, careful not to spoil the surprise. But when she finally unfurled the opera coat, what greeted us was a gorgeous layered primarily gold and silver tasseled gown by the famed Rajo Laurel, and of course, Shiela’s trademark superstar persona in full bloom. An amazing transformation, she instantly became the belle of the ball.

As a recounting of her 30-year-long career, she took us on a journey through a montage of “Part of Your World,” “In My Own Little Corner,” and “Break from the Line.” Being the leading lady of several Broadway and West End shows, she recreated the iconic songs from her theater days, to include “Human Heart” from Once on this Island, “Hello Young Lovers” from The King and I, “Moment in the Woods” from Into the Woods, “Loving You” from Passion, and “I Know It’s Today” from Shrek the Musical. Slideshows continued playing in the background, with snap shots of her during those times — all to roaring success.