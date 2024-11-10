Security, safety remain a priority – Kuya Bong

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go has commended President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for signing Executive Order (EO) 74, which completely bans Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) in the country.

The senator, a longtime advocate for public safety, has consistently pushed for a POGO ban due to concerns over rising crime rates and threats to national security associated with the industry.

“I’ve always been against POGOs, especially when they threaten peace and order,” Go said in a previous statement. “When they sow terror… when peace and order is compromised, I am against POGOs. I’ve been saying this for a long time.”

Go recently signed a committee report recommending a ban on POGO operations.

“It’s high time to completely stop POGOs in the country,” Go said. “We’ve been saying that the welfare and security of every Filipino is more important. We won’t allow peace in our country to be ruined by illegal activities.”

The lawmaker also urged the administration to ensure a strict and comprehensive implementation of the ban, warning against selective enforcement that could allow some operators to continue.

“When we say total ban, it means no exceptions,” Go said.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order, Go has highlighted the link between POGOs and various crimes, including human trafficking, financial fraud and organized crime.

“Many Filipinos have become victims of crime and abuse due to these illegal activities,” Go said.

To recall, a Department of Finance study cited in EO 74 underscores the significant risks posed by POGOs, including impacts on crime rates and social stability. The Anti-Money Laundering Council also flagged these operators for their vulnerability to financial crime.