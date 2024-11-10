Grease factory

Asked to name the most corrupt agencies in government, former President Rodrigo Duterte pointed to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) as among those on the top of the list.

Here’s why:

A top regional official of the LTO based in Central Luzon is reportedly raking in millions of pesos monthly in “tong collections.”

This was disclosed over the weekend to Scuttlebutt by a number of chiefs of various districts of LTO in the region who sought assistance to expose what they called the “mother of all corruption” in LTO in Central Luzon.

The chiefs of districts appealed not to expose their identities for fear of being “liquidated and reprisal” knowing this top official is so tough that he is “capable to kill” and has “strong connections” in the military and police.

According to the complainants, the modus operandi of this top LTO official is that he is imposing a weekly “collection” to all the chiefs of LTO in the region.

They told this writer that one district chief alone is required to produce P800,000 weekly or a total of P3.2 million for a month. “It will reach more than P5 million a week from LTO regional chiefs alone, he also collects from insurance companies, drug laboratory, smoke emission facilities,” said the source.

The amount being remitted to this top LTO official depends, however, on the district.

“If the branch is found in an inconspicuous area, it is understood that the payout is small but it still runs in tens of thousands of pesos weekly,” the insider revealed.

“The whole amount being asked for by this crooked LTO official remains constant weekly come hell or high water.”

“Recently, there were only two days of work because of the typhoon but the amount or “rata” remains the same,” a bagman of one of the branches said. He added “I can’t sleep thinking how to raise the amount that he was asking.”

They said that if you failed to “remit” the money being required by this LTO official “you will definitely sack or be placed in a “freezer or floating status”, an indication of his strong top-level connections.

There are 36 LTO district offices in Central Luzon, according to the snitch.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista and LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza are being urged to look into this rotten practice before it brings down the whole agency with it.