Reversing 5-6 racket as anti-poverty tool (7)

Amid the internal recriminations at ASA Philippines Foundation Inc., founder Kamrul Tarafder was notified on 4 June by Chairperson Jose Cuisia about radio reports aired on 31 May and 3 June, which made serious allegations against him.

Cuisia asked Kamrul to explain. Both reports substantially state the false, fabricated, and malicious allegations that Kamrul and his family were exporting Fentanyl to Mexico and were using the Philippines as a trans-shipment point for repacking; that a “financial investigation” found out ASA had 1 million ghost clients out of its 3 million listed clients.

Other false charges included: that the US Drug Enforcement Agency has reported that some of the personalities that Kamrul had transactions with are members of the Sinaloa Cartel, a purported international drug trafficking network based in Mexico.

It was also alleged that both the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLAC) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) were remiss in their duties for failing to monitor and act on the purported connections.

Kamrul, according to the report, was fired from ASA Philippines Foundation due to questionable deals, and the “intelligence community” of the Philippines is worried about ASA Philippines Foundation’s purchase of 100 Starlink kits which can be used for terrorist operations.

In a purported “financial investigation,” it was found that Kamrul and his family had purchased 100 Starlink kits using the ASA Philippines account and deployed them to unspecified locations across the country.

ASA Philippines Foundation, a nongovernmental organization, is also being allegedly used as a front for the illegal drug trade, and Kamrul, his wife, his son Simon, and his wife are all involved in the Mexican drug trade.

The radio commentary went on to state that the ASA Philippines Foundation hired a security consultancy firm at the request of the child of former ASA Chairperson Howard Dee to investigate the drug trade.

Finally, the report suggested that the Senate, the PDEA, and AMLAC investigate the matter.

On 7 June, Kamrul and Simon, with the assistance of their counsel, voluntarily presented themselves to PDEA before Assistant Secretary Renato Gumban, Deputy Director General for Operations, to refute the allegations related to drugs, terrorism, and money laundering. They also requested a thorough investigation into the accusations.

Copies of the video recording of the radio reports have been shared with PDEA previously. PDEA verbally cleared Kamrul, Simon, and all members of their family of any connections to drugs but could not provide any documentation to that effect due to confidentiality.

Kamrul provided the DAILY TRIBUNE with a PDEA certification dated 28 October, stating that, according to the agency’s Legal and Prosecution Service records, he, his wife, and son Simon and his wife have no pending drug cases.

Subsequently, the ASA Foundation, through the Romulo Mabanta Law Firm acting on its behalf, requested Kamrul to provide an explanation regarding the report and to submit all materials related to the threat incidents, as well as other reports and communications with authorities and government agencies concerning the investigation.

Kamrul submitted himself to the PDEA investigation, nonetheless, hoping it would be impartial.

He likewise sought the assistance of the Board to help him clear his name and the Foundation of the false reports, but his requests were all ignored.

Kamrul stated that it appears no positive outcome came from the supposed investigation conducted by ASA Foundation through Romulo Mabanta Law Firm regarding the radio report. Despite several follow-up requests from Kamrul, the ASA Foundation was unable to produce any report on the matter.

On 26 July 2024, Kamrul resigned from the board, and on 2 July 2024, Kamrul sent his resignation as trustee of ASA Foundation, but he remained a member.

Kamrul said he made the sacrifice in the hope that it would put an end to the hostilities against him and ensure that his retirement benefits would be granted.

On 6 July 2024, Eric Gotuaco met with Kamrul to discuss his compensation package which among others, imposed conditions, that he resign as a member, that he procures the resignation of Adam Bruun as a member of the Foundation, and that Simon hands over his IT System to ASA.

On 27 August 2024, Kamrul filed with the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office a case for cyber libel against the radio station that aired the false allegations.