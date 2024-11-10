Rampa Drag Club: A haven of inclusivity

In the heart of Quezon City’s bustling nightlife scene, Rampa Drag Club is making fresh waves as a welcoming space where members of Manila’s LGBTQIA+ community and visitors from across the globe can celebrate, connect and express themselves freely.

Rampa was founded in February 2024 by renowned actor and entrepreneur RS Francisco. Known for his title role in the award-winning M. Butterfly stage play and for co-founding Frontrow Philippines with Sam Versoza, Francisco’s new venture brings his passion for empowerment and inclusivity to life.

With a rotating roster of drag performers, themed nights, and an open-door spirit, Rampa has become a must-visit hotspot for those seeking entertainment and community.

“Rampa is a sanctuary,” Francisco said. “We provide more than just entertainment. I wanted to give the queer community and our allies a place where they could let loose and be unapologetically themselves. In a world that often shuts them out, Rampa is here to welcome them in. This club represents a vision I’ve had for years. I hope that every visitor feels like they’re part of something special here.”

Rampa boasts a spectacular line-up of some of the country’s most talented drag artists, including Drag Race Philippines alums Brigiding, Viñas De Luxe, and Precious Paula Nicole — RS’ partners in Rampa and collectively known as the Divine Divas.

“Our performers are the lifeblood of Rampa,” Francisco said proudly. “Each show is a collaboration between talent and audience, creating a truly unforgettable experience every night.”

Open Wednesday through Sunday, the club keeps audiences hooked with high-energy performances and special events that make every night a fresh, exciting adventure.

The club’s menu features Filipino-inspired bar bites like sisig tofu and buffalo wings and an extensive selection of cocktails and spirits.

Located along Eugenio Lopez Drive in Barangay South Triangle, Rampa is situated in one of the most accessible, lively areas of Quezon City, drawing a steady stream of locals and international travelers.

“When we conceptualized Rampa, we wanted it to be a place where tourists could experience genuine Filipino hospitality and LGBTQIA+ culture,” Francisco said.

Francisco has always been a dedicated advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community in the Philippines. During the pandemic, he extended support to the Golden Gays, a group of elderly gay men in Manila, by providing cash assistance through merchandise sales. He’s also planning a special night at Rampa to pay tribute to the Golden Gays, celebrating their legacy and contributions to the community.

Rampa has likewise become a launchpad for the next generation of queer talent through its “Sampa” initiative, an open-mic event that allows aspiring drag performers to find out what it’s like to take the stage backed by professional lighting and visuals.