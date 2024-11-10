Qatar suspension of Gaza mediation hints impasse

DOHA (AFP) — Qatar has suspended its role as a key mediator for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal until Hamas and Israel show “seriousness” in talks, the foreign ministry said Saturday.

The Gulf emirate, which has hosted Hamas’ political leadership since 2012 with United States blessing, has been involved in months of protracted diplomacy aimed at ending the war triggered by the Palestinian group’s 7 October attack on Israel last year.

But the talks, also mediated by Cairo and Washington, have repeatedly hit problems since a one-week truce in November 2023 — the only one so far. Each side has blamed the other for the impasse.

“Qatar notified the parties 10 days ago, during the last attempts to reach an agreement, that it would stall its efforts to mediate between Hamas and Israel if an agreement was not reached in that round,” Doha’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said in a statement.

“Qatar would resume those efforts... when the parties show their willingness and seriousness,” he added.

A diplomatic source told Agence France-Presse earlier: “The Qataris informed both the Israelis and Hamas that as long as there is a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith, they cannot continue to mediate.”

With Gaza truce talks deadlocked, the Hamas political office in Doha “no longer serves its purpose,” said the diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity.