Putin promises 'total support' for African countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday promised Moscow's "total support" for Africa, at a conference with African officials in Sochi in southwest Russia.

"Our country will continue to provide total support to our African friends in different sectors," Putin said in a speech read out by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to other foreign ministers and senior officials.

Putin said Russia could help countries with "sustainable development, the struggle against terrorism and extremism, combating epidemics, food problems and the consequences of natural disasters".

The conference taking place on Saturday and Sunday comes after two Russia-Africa summits in 2019 and 2023.

Lavrov said Russia's relations with Africa have been strengthening "more and more".

"We see progress on all axes" of co-operation, he said.

The conference is another chance for Russia to promote its vision of a "multipolar world" — a month after it hosted a BRICS summit of major emerging economies.

Russia wants to show that Western sanctions aimed at isolating it over its Ukraine offensive have failed.

Russia was a major player in Africa in Soviet times and has been growing in influence on the continent in recent years, including with the help of Russian mercenary groups and through large investments in the raw-materials sector.