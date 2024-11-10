Protect journalists working in war zone

On this International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, we reaffirm our commitment to press freedom and the safety of journalists worldwide.

A free press is fundamental to human rights, democracy and the rule of law. Yet journalists around the world are prevented from doing their job and often face threats, violence and even death in their mission to bring truth to light and hold the powerful to account.

Recent years have seen an alarming rate of fatalities in conflict zones — in particular in Gaza, which has seen the highest number of killings of journalists and media workers in any war in decades.

Worldwide, an estimated 9 out of 10 of journalist murders go unpunished. Impunity breeds further violence. This must change.

The Pact for the Future adopted last month calls for respecting and protecting journalists, media professionals and associated personnel working in situations of armed conflict.

I call on governments to bring these commitments to life by taking urgent steps to protect journalists, investigate crimes against them and prosecute perpetrators — everywhere.

Together, let’s end the cycle of violence, uphold freedom of expression and ensure that journalists can carry out their essential work safely and without fear ­— everywhere.

***

World leaders have just adopted the Pact for the Future.

It is an important new tool to advance our vital work, accelerate the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), and address inequalities.

It calls for ensuring adequate, safe and affordable housing for all -- and supporting developing countries to plan and implement just, safe, healthy, accessible, resilient and sustainable cities.

We need this more than ever.

Cities generate 70 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. And municipal waste is set to rise by two-thirds within a generation.

Not only are cities powerful engines of social and economic development, they are also catalysts of sustainable solutions.

I see local and regional authorities as a crucial part of the answer on so many issues and at every level, including at the United Nations.

We can all benefit from your insights and ideas.

That’s why I created the UN Advisory Group on Local and Regional Governments.

I know over the next five days this Forum will have the chance to delve into the complexities and opportunities of sustainable urban development.

I invite you to seek innovations and inspiration and take them back to your communities.

And to help develop infrastructure and public services for all, including women and girls.

Local actions are the building blocks for future green, just and resilient cities.

Together, let’s make sustainable urbanization a reality.

And let’s ensure that no one and nowhere is left behind.

Thank you.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ message on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists on 2 November 2024 and excerpts of his video message to the World Urban Forum on 4 November 2024.