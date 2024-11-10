Pogoy showcases elite defense in TNT title run

TNT has evolved into one of the Philippine Basketball Association’s (PBA) best defensive teams as proven by its repeat reign in the Governors’ Cup.

Of all the Tropang Giga players who bought in head coach Chot Reyes’ shift, RR Pogoy stood out in embracing the shift into a defensive mindset.

The Cebuano guard bolstered his reputation as a two-way player in the best-of-seven finals series against Barangay Ginebra with his incredible offense and defense especially in the championship-clinching Game 6.

Pogoy nailed the dagger trey with 53.7 seconds remaining in a closing 11-0 run to complete TNT’s come-from-behind 95-85 win Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum for the franchise’s 10th title overall.

Still, Pogoy was most proud of his work on the defensive end throughout the series against one of the most efficient scoring clubs in the league.

Pogoy, who was saddled by a heart condition last year, played a key role in holding down the Kings’ explosive resident import Justin Brownlee in the series.

“Actually, coming into the series my mindset is to defend against Justin Brownlee,” he said.

However, Pogoy was not alone in hounding the three-time Best Import winner.

“In Game 1, I really wanted to defend Justin but Rondae (Hollis-Jefferson) said he also wanted to lock on Brownlee. So did Glenn (Khobuntin). All of us really wanted to play defense on Brownlee. Credit to the team.”

TNT kept Ginebra down to 86.67 points per game in just 42 percent field goal shooting during the series.

The Tropang Giga made the Kings’ snipers struggle from the outside on 27.94 percent three-point shooting and 29.63 percent from the four-point area while forcing almost 14 turnovers per game.

In Game 6, Pogoy anchored TNT’s crucial stops in between its scoring spurts in a telling run that shattered an 85-85 deadlock.

“I hope people noticed that. But personally, I want to establish my name as a two-way player,” he said.

“I want to be a defensive player and at the same time remain reliable on offense.”

Pogoy averaged 11.5 points, 3.33 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.83 steals and 0.33 blocks per game during the series.