PNP to intensify ops vs. POGO in Phl amid Marcos ban order

The Philippine National Police on Sunday said it will further intensify its efforts against the illegal activities of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country.



PNP Chief Francisco Rommel Marbil said this move is in response to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s order directing an immediate ban on Philippine offshore gaming, internet gaming, and other offshore gaming operations in the country.



“The PNP expresses its full support for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order No. 74, which enforces an immediate ban on POGOs and all associated offshore gaming activities nationwide,” Marbil said in a statement.



Executive Order 74, signed by Marcos on 5 November and made public on Friday, covers the POGOs, internet gaming licensees (IGLs), and other offshore gaming licensees.



The EO also stated the ban on POGOs/IGLs and other offshore gaming operations shall encompass illegal offshore gaming operations, license applications, license renewals, and cessation of operations.



Marbil said Marcos’ issuance of this “decisive measure” is also aligned with the PNP’s commitment to enhancing national security, maintaining public order, and protecting communities from the adverse impacts linked to POGO operations, including rising crime rates, social instability, and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.



“In response to this directive, the PNP is prepared to intensify enforcement operations and collaborate closely with relevant agencies to ensure the effective implementation of the ban,” he said.



Marbil said the PNP’s Task Force Skimmer, specifically established to address POGO-related activities, will spearhead all efforts related to the dismantling of illegal operations and ensure compliance with EO 74.



With this, Marbil encouraged public participation in the government initiatives against illegal POGOs.



“We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and report any information regarding suspected POGO operations in their areas. Together, we can reinforce our commitment to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the integrity and safety of our nation,” he said.