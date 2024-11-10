PCCI tips hat for FLI

Among the local architectures earning LEED Gold certification is property developer Filinvest Land Inc.’s Filinvest City. It is the first and only central business district in the Philippines to earn a LEEDv4 Gold certification for Neighborhood Development Plan.

At the same time, FLI’s flagship project also has a 3-star Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE) certification, further solidifying the company’s commitment to green building practices such as energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, indoor environmental quality and site sustainability.

The local version of LEED is administered by the Philippine Green Building Council.

BERDE and LEED ratings have different levels with gold as the highest. One Filinvest, an office tower in Ortigas, stands as a testament to FLI’s commitment to green architecture. The building has earned a LEED Gold certification for being 10 percent more energy-efficient than standard buildings and for using 35 percent less water to further reduce its environmental impact.

Reinforcing FLI’s leadership in sustainable design is the 2024 Excellence in Ecology and Economy Award (EEEA) in the excellence category-large enterprise that was recently given to it by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI). Bestowed during the PCCI’s 50th Philippine Business and Conference Expo last month, the EEEA recognizes FLI’s outstanding commitment to embed sustainability, energy and water conservation, biodiversity and resource efficiency throughout its projects and business operations, ultimately minimizing environmental impact while maintaining high performance and cost efficiency.

FLI’s mid-rise residential communities like Panglao Oasis in Taguig and Belize Oasis in Muntinlupa incorporates the innovative Venti-lite concept, which integrates sky gardens and air wells to bring natural light and ventilation throughout the buildings.

Highlighting FLI’s dedication to renewable energy is Festival Mall’s solar rooftop system, installed in collaboration with Filinvest-ENGIE Renewable Energy Enterprise. With 5,303 photovoltaic panels, the system generates 2.8 megawatts of clean power, producing nearly 4 million kilowatthour of renewable electricity annually. This initiative has avoided approximately 2,836 tons of carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to taking 675 gasoline vehicles off the road or growing 46,894 tree seedlings over 10 years.