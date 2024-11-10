PBBM hands cash aid to Cagayan, Ilocos Norte

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday handed over P80 million in financial assistance to municipalities in Cagayan province that were severely affected by the onslaught of typhoon “Marce.”

The national government provided P10 million in cash assistance to each of the municipalities of Aparri, Buguey, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Gattaran, Gonzaga and Santa Ana.

The President handed over the cash aid to their local chief executives shortly after delivering his speech at a financial assistance distribution in Buguey, Cagayan.

Marcos stated that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), and Department of Agriculture will continue to assist residents in need, including those whose livelihoods were impacted by the tropical cyclone.

The DSWD distributed 1,800 food packs; the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, 200 packs of 5kg rice and 20 boxes of sardines; and the National Irrigation Administration delivered some 1,000 packs of 10kg rice.

The DA provided P866.3 million worth of interventions to typhoon-affected farmers, including the distribution of hybrid rice seeds, fertilizer discounts, vegetable seeds, native chickens and ducks.

Marcos ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Education (DepEd) to oversee the repairs of infrastructure and schools damaged by the storm.

The national government announced that a total of 326,137 Family Food Packs and P130,769,647.70 worth of Food and Non-Food Items at DSWD Field Offices I and II are available for relief and augmentation assistance.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), typhoon “Marce” has affected a total of 15,588 families in Cagayan, with 6,395 of them sheltered at evacuation centers, while over 3,000 families are being assisted outside the centers. One person reportedly died due to the typhoon.

The typhoon affected approximately 261,787 people or 76,622 families across the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Five municipalities in Cagayan province were flooded.

NDRRMC said some 19 towns still experiencing power interruption with two bridges and a road are still impassable.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian was among the Cabinet officials who joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in the distribution of government assistance.

Gatchalian personally oversaw the distribution of 1,500 family food packs to Cagayan residents who were heavily-affected by the widespread effects of the recent weather disturbance.

Among top government officials who joined the President in the aid distribution were Special Assistant to the President Secretary Antonio Lagdameo Jr.; DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan; DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara; Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy; and Cagayan Economic Zone Authority Secretary Katrina Ponce Enrile.

Ilocos Norte gets P70M

In Ilocos Norte, Marcos provided P70 million in livelihood and financial aid to residents affected by typhoon “Marce.”

Marcos led the distribution of P50 million from the Office of the President and P20 million in livelihood assistance through the TUPAD program, benefiting nearly 4,000 displaced workers.

The President emphasized the need for a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to address disaster-related challenges, noting that multiple agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Agriculture, are involved in the relief effort.

Aid was distributed to various local governments, with Pagudpud receiving P6.54 million for 1,273 beneficiaries and other municipalities, such as Pasuquin, Vintar, and Bacarra, each receiving P3.21 million. Smaller amounts were also provided to Adams, Bangui and Burgos.

According to the NDRRMC, 2,903 families in Ilocos Norte were affected by the typhoon, with 540 families currently sheltered in evacuation centers.

Reconstruction of Pagudpud wall vowed

In Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, the President assured the swift reconstruction of the seawall in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, which was damaged by typhoon “Marce.”

After inspecting the site, he confirmed that the project is already moving forward, with bidding set to begin in two to three weeks, ensuring a quick start without delays in funding or approvals.

Marcos also emphasized the priority of constructing an elevated road near the seawall to boost the area’s resilience against future storms.

In addition to the seawall, Marcos inspected damaged school classrooms and directed national agencies to work with the DepEd to expedite repairs so students can return to school quickly. Until then, he urged DepEd to utilize alternative learning spaces as temporary classrooms.

The NDRRMC reported that typhoon “Marce” affected 2,903 families in Ilocos Norte, with over 1,600 individuals still in evacuation centers.