No one is exempt from POGO ban—DOJ

The Department of Justice (DOJ) yesterday clarified that Executive Order (EO) No. 74 banning Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) from operating in the country exempts no one.

This was according to DOJ Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez saying the EO clears the air that all offshore gaming operators and internet gaming licenses are covered regardless who issued their licenses.

The DOJ official pointed this out in response to questions if the EO 74, which was issued last November and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, also includes all economic zones.

He noted that economic zones have special charters that allow them to issue licenses to POGOs and internet gaming licenses (IGLs).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his July 22 State of the Nation Address (SONA), declared that all POGO and IGL operations cease by the end of the year. Vasquez recounted, “There are some saying that we are not covered because we are not POGOs licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.”

“Actually, with finality and clarity, ‘yan na ang EO na nag-alis ng lahat ng duda at kwest’yon (that EO removes all doubts and questions),” said Vasquez.

The president, in issuing EO 74, said “the State has the paramount duty to safeguard national security, maintain public order, uphold the rule of law, protect the safety of its citizens, and ensure the integrity of the social fabric of the nation.”

The EO also stated that "the high reputational risks associated with POGO/IGL operations deter foreign investment and tourism, undermining the efforts of the National Government in promoting the country as a safe and sustainable investment and tourism destination."