National Museum Bohol opens new gallery on President Carlos P. Garcia

The National Museum of the Philippines Bohol Area Museum (NMP Bohol) in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, has opened another permanent gallery dedicated to the life and legacy of former President Carlos P. Garcia on his 128th birth anniversary on 4 November.

Paghandum: The President Carlos P. Garcia Memorabilia Collection aims to honor the legacy of the eighth President of the Republic of the Philippines and a distinguished son of Bohol, an island province in Central Visayas, through a selection of artworks, photographs, furniture pieces and personal memorabilia. The name, Paghandum, means “to reminisce, remember or look back” in Cebuano.

Before becoming president, Garcia was a teacher, lawyer, guerilla leader, senator, and political economist. The statesman is said to be an exemplar of commitment to Philippine sovereignty and economic independence as encapsulated in his Filipino First Policy, which promoted the primacy of Philippine industries over foreign enterprises by empowering local producers and guaranteeing preferential rights to Filipinos on matters of national economy and patrimony. He also played a key role in reducing foreign military base agreements, ensuring a more autonomous future for the Philippines.