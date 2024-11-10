‘Miss Universe 2024’ to air, stream on Kapamilya platforms

Get ready to witness the most beautiful day as the 73rd edition of Miss Universe. The prestigious beauty pageant is set to air and stream live on multiple ABS-CBN platforms, including A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel and iWantTFC, on Sunday, 17 November, Sunday at 9 a.m.

Live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, the world’s most prestigious beauty pageant will shine the spotlight on 130 beautiful women as they represent their country with pride and participate in various events. Filipino fans can show support and cheer for the Philippines’ bet, Chelsea Manalo, the first Pinay of Afro-American descent to represent the country, as she competes alongside other queens for the prestigious title.

For this year’s competition, the Miss Universe Organization will also feature a new format. Out of all the candidates, 30 beauty queens will be selected to advance in the competition. From there, 12 out of 30 candidates will move on to compete in the evening gown portion. Only five hopefuls will vie for the crown in the final question and answer round.

Will Chelsea be the one to inherit the crown from 72nd Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua? To help her get into the Top 30, download the Miss Universe app on your mobile devices and click “Philippines.”

Watch the pageant live on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC. Same-day replays will be available at 8:30 p.m. on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel and iWantTFC. Metro Channel will air more replays on 18 November, 7:30 p.m., and 23 November, 8:30 a.m.