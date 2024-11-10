MG Motor Philippines drives up to Fairview

MG Motor Philippines opened MG Fairview, the latest addition to the British Born, Global Brand’s expanding dealership network. Situated at Blk 148 Lot 25, Mindanao Avenue Extension, Novaliches, Quezon City, MG Fairview embodies MG’s iconic British automotive heritage with innovation and convenience. Done in partnership with North Drive Motors Inc., this new dealership sets a bold standard for automotive service with its cutting-edge design and advanced facilities, aiming to elevate the customer experience in Quezon City and nearby provinces.
As MG Philippines continues its journey toward establishing 60 dealerships nationwide by 2025, MG Fairview marks a pivotal milestone in realizing that vision. Designed in alignment with the latest MG Corporate Identity (CI) standards, the dealership showcases a modern and innovative style that reflects the brand’s commitment to the future of automotive service. From the sleek showroom interiors to the robust service facilities, MG Fairview reflects MG’s drive for innovation, excellence and customer satisfaction.
MG Fairview features a spacious display showroom that offers a warm and inviting environment where customers can explore MG’s diverse vehicle lineup, built to cater to different lifestyle needs, whether for families, young professionals, or eco-conscious drivers.
With aftersales service and customer care also at its priority, MG Fairview boasts 4 advanced service workbays to ensure top-quality maintenance and repair services. Additionally, a 22kwh AC charging station is part of the facility, underscoring MG’s commitment to sustainable mobility solutions and support for the growing demand for Electric Vehicles and eco-friendly transportation options in the Philippines.
“MG Fairview stands as a testament to our dedication to bringing MG’s British Born Global standards closer to Filipino drivers,” said MG Motor Philippines president, Mr. Felix Jiang. “As we continue our road to 60 dealerships by 2025, we remain committed to offering exceptional service, groundbreaking facilities and an unforgettable experience for every customer that walks through our doors.”
MG Fairview is open from Monday to Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For inquiries and appointments, customers may contact the dealership at (+63) 962 619 0839.