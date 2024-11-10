MG Motor Philippines drives up to Fairview

MG Fairview features a spacious display showroom that offers a warm and inviting environment where customers can explore MG’s diverse vehicle lineup, built to cater to different lifestyle needs, whether for families, young professionals, or eco-conscious drivers.

With aftersales service and customer care also at its priority, MG Fairview boasts 4 advanced service workbays to ensure top-quality maintenance and repair services. Additionally, a 22kwh AC charging station is part of the facility, underscoring MG’s commitment to sustainable mobility solutions and support for the growing demand for Electric Vehicles and eco-friendly transportation options in the Philippines.

“MG Fairview stands as a testament to our dedication to bringing MG’s British Born Global standards closer to Filipino drivers,” said MG Motor Philippines president, Mr. Felix Jiang. “As we continue our road to 60 dealerships by 2025, we remain committed to offering exceptional service, groundbreaking facilities and an unforgettable experience for every customer that walks through our doors.”

MG Fairview is open from Monday to Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For inquiries and appointments, customers may contact the dealership at (+63) 962 619 0839.