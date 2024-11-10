Marcos provides P70-M assistance to typhoon-ravaged Ilocos Norte

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. provided at least P70 million in livelihood and financial assistance on Sunday to thousands of residents affected by Typhoon Marce in Ilocos Norte.

Marcos led the national government’s distribution of assistance at Pagudpud Cultural and Sports Complex on Sunday, followed by his inspection of the typhoon-damaged seawall in Pagudpud and the Licerio Antiporada Sr. National High School Main in Buguey town.

During the aid distribution, Marcos handed over the Office of the President’s P50 million in financial assistance to Ilocos Norte Vice Governor Cecilia Araneta-Marcos.

The President also graced the distribution of P20 million in livelihood assistance, through the Department of Labor and Employment's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) to the local chief executives.

The TUPAD project is seen to benefit 3,895 typhoon victims in Ilocos Norte.

“Ang ganitong klaseng problema hindi kayang masolusyonan ng isang department lamang. Kailangan magtulong-tulongan ang mga departamento. Kaya’t pinagsasama-sama namin lahat ng may kakayahan na tumulong para sila ay tumulong (Problems like these can’t be solved by one department. All departments must contribute. That’s why I brought all agencies with the capabilities to help),” Marcos stressed, as he assured that various government agencies continue pushing whole-of-nation approach in assisting residents affected by disasters or calamities.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has distributed food packs, while the Department of Agriculture provided rice seeds to affected farmers.

Pagudpud Mayor Rafael Ralph Benemerito received P6.54 million seen to benefit 1,273 individuals.

P3.21 million each were handed over to Pasuquin Mayor Ferdinand Aguinaldo, Vintar Mayor Richard Degala, and Bacarra Mayor Nicomedes dela Cruz Jr.—the assistance will benefit 625 beneficiaries from each locality.

Adams Mayor Rosalia Dupagen, Bangui Mayor Fidel Cimatu Jr., and Burgos Mayor Crescente Garcia received PHP1 million for the benefit of 194 beneficiaries from each town.

Dumalneg Mayor Francisco Espiritu Jr. received PHP847,440 for 165 beneficiaries.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, some 2,903 families or 9,340 individuals were affected by Marce in Ilocos Norte, with a total of 540 families or 1,635 individuals in evacuation centers.