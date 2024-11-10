Marbil urges: Support PNP officers ‘affected by drug war’

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil on Sunday called for stronger support and protection for law enforcement personnel involved in the previous administration’s war on drugs campaign.

Citing PNP data from July 2016 to June 2022, Marbil lamented that 1,286 officers were affected in the line of duty during the implementation of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-illegal drug initiatives. Of these, 312 lost their lives and 974 were injured.

Many officers suffered not only physical harm but also legal and administrative challenges.

Marbil said at least 214 officers are facing 352 criminal cases during this period.

Despite the promise of support, many officers faced the consequences alone.

According to the PNP chief, administrative cases were prevalent, with 195 officers dismissed over the six-year period. A total of 221 officers faced dismissal for various reasons, and more than 20 of these officers are currently in detention.

“The numbers remind us that the impact of the anti-drug campaign was deeply felt by our police force as well,” Marbil said.

Marbil also pointed out that while the former President publicly pledged to support those involved in enforcing the drug campaign, there is no official record indicating that these commitments were fully carried out.