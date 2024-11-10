Marbil urges support for PNP officers ‘affected by Duterte drug war’

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil on Sunday called for "stronger" support and protection for law enforcement personnel involved in the previous administration’s war on drugs campaign.



Citing PNP data from July 2016 to June 2022, Marbil lamented that 1,286 officers were affected in the line of duty—312 lost their lives, and 974 were injured during the implementation of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-illegal drug initiatives.



Marbil stressed that these officers had only “carried out their responsibilities with dedication and often faced considerable risks to ensure public safety.”



“Many officers endured not only physical harm but also found themselves entangled in legal and administrative challenges,” he added.



Marbil said at least 214 officers are facing 352 criminal cases during this period.



“[While] the promise of support was made, many officers continued to face consequences largely on their own,” he further lamented.



According to the PNP chief, administrative cases were “prevalent,” as 195 officers were dismissed over the six-year period.



He said a total of 221 are facing dismissal for various reasons. More than 20 of these individuals are currently in detention, he noted.



“The numbers remind us that the impact of the anti-drug campaign was deeply felt by our police force as well,” Marbil said.



In his statement, Marbil pointed out that while former President Duterte publicly pledged to support those involved in enforcing the drug campaign, he said, “There is no official record indicating that these commitments were fully carried out.”



Marbil emphasized that the PNP should not bear sole responsibility for the broader outcomes of the anti-drug campaign, noting that police officers were equally impacted.



“The data shows that while civilians were affected, many officers also paid the price in various ways,” he said.



Marbil underscored the importance of pushing for reform in the police organization.



“Our mission is to create a safer Philippines through effective crime-fighting that upholds human rights and dignity. By learning from these experiences, we aim to develop a more balanced and humane approach to law enforcement,” he said.