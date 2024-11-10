Man collared for illegal firearms

Operatives of the Manila Police-Malate arrested a man for illegally carrying a homemade handgun during a routine patrol Saturday night in San Andres, Malate, Manila.

Police identified the suspect as Sonny Boy Marquez, a resident of Barangay 731, Zone 80, Malate, Manila.

The suspect was arrested on last 9 November at around 6 p.m. along A. Linao corner San Andres in Barangay.

Based on the report, the suspect was riding a private motorcycle and appeared suspicious, with something hidden on his body. This caught the attention of patrolling officers, leading to his arrest.

Recovered evidence included a homemade handgun with two live .38 caliber bullets.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition) will be filed against the suspect at the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings.