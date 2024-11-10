Making waves through music

In attendance were musicians from different generations, media, and VIPs graced the event including Yamaha Corporation Sr. general manager, Asia Pacific Sales Division Kennei Sakai, Yamaha Music Philippines president Koichiro Onoe and Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

As part of its commitment to using music to uplift lives, Yamaha Music Philippines’ announced its donation of 50 keyboards to the Department of Education (DepEd) to be distributed to public schools nationwide. This initiative strengthens the brand’s dedication to empower the youth and hone their talents through access to quality musical instruments.