Making waves through music

Yamaha Music, a pioneer for pushing boundless creativity and musicality since 1887, continues to make waves as the global leader for revolutionary and precision-crafted musical instruments and audio equipment with the recent opening of its new store at Uptown Mall, Bonifacio Global City. To date, the store is touted as the largest Yamaha Music boutique in the Philippines.
In attendance were musicians from different generations, media, and VIPs graced the event including Yamaha Corporation Sr. general manager, Asia Pacific Sales Division Kennei Sakai, Yamaha Music Philippines president Koichiro Onoe and Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara.
As part of its commitment to using music to uplift lives, Yamaha Music Philippines’ announced its donation of 50 keyboards to the Department of Education (DepEd) to be distributed to public schools nationwide. This initiative strengthens the brand’s dedication to empower the youth and hone their talents through access to quality musical instruments.
“Yamaha Music is committed to supporting creative and passionate individuals. We want to make music more accessible to everyone,” says Onoe. The Yamaha Music Philippines store showcases the brand’s huge selection of innovative and quality musical instruments and audio equipment that support musical expression. “Filipinos are talented individuals who are not afraid to express themselves, and we want to be with them on their journey as they continue to make waves through music,” he adds.
Aside from musical instruments, the store also offers different audio and digital products such as synthesizers, music production tools, professional and home audio equipment, mixers, speakers, among others. Yamaha Music aims to be more than just a retail space but to become a creative haven for musicians, offering a space to discover, experience and unleash their full music potential wherever they may be in their musical journey. For more information about Yamaha Music and its product offerings, you may visit their boutiques at Uptown Mall, BGC and SM North EDSA, QC, and soon its upcoming store in Garden Towers, Makati City.