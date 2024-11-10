Local communities crucial to dengue prevention

Dengue fever outbreaks and deaths this year have forced some local government units (LGUs) to declare a state of calamity. The best way to deal with the mosquito-borne disease is still prevention, which requires communities to be involved.

To sustain community involvement in fighting the disease, the Philippine Pediatric Society (PPS), through its 12 chapters nationwide, have been conducting an educational campaign on its Dengue Integrated Program (DIP).

DIP is a comprehensive prevention strategy within communities, including equipping families with the knowledge to recognize dengue symptoms, managing cases at home and implementing effective vector control measures.

“The illness starts in the community,” says Dr. Florentina Uy-Ty, PPS president from 2022 to 2024. “Mosquitoes thrive where there are breeding sites. If we eliminate these sites, we significantly reduce the risk of dengue outbreaks.”

The PPS encourages families to make regular cleaning of their surroundings a habit, especially in areas that can hold stagnant water, where mosquitoes breed.

The group adheres to the Department of Health’s 4S Strategy —Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, Secure self-protection, Seek Early Consultation and Support fogging and spraying in hotspot areas.

The PPS provides educational materials that outline dengue symptoms, management strategies and when to seek medical attention. These resources are distributed widely in communities, ensuring that families have the necessary information at their fingertips.

“Education is essential, but sustainability remains a challenge,” according to Uy-Ty, who is spearheading the DIP. “Community engagement can fluctuate, so we aim to instill these practices into the daily routines of families.”

She adds, “The community must be made aware that they should not assume immunity after just one dengue infection.”

This misconception is particularly dangerous, as it can lead to a false sense of security, Uy-Ty warns.

Aside from vector control, DIP includes clinical training for healthcare providers, and a Training of Trainers segment. By training health professionals within the community, the program ensures that knowledge about dengue prevention and management is disseminated effectively.

The PPS also collaborates with LGUs.

“We measure success not just by the number of barangays we train, but by the actual outcomes — our goal is to achieve zero mortality from dengue by 2030,” Uy-Ty says.

Meanwhile, the PPS underscores the importance of embracing all available methods, including immunization, to prevent dengue. It is advocating for the approval and widespread use of the dengue vaccine, which can provide another layer of protection.

Preventing dengue requires a concerted effort from every community member. By fostering a culture of awareness and proactive management, the Philippines can significantly reduce dengue incidence and protect public health.