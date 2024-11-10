‘Lavender Fields’ enters unmasking era

Things are starting to heat up in ABS-CBN’s Lavender Fields as Iris (Janine Gutierrez) learns the true identity of Lavender (Jodi Sta. Maria).

The teleserye’s new season will show how the actions of Lavender, Aster (Maricel Soriano) and Zandro (Albert Martinez) against the Buenavidez will level up as they start to expose the family’s illegal activities. Lavender will also discover how Tyrone (Jericho Rosales) used her.

Things will get even more complicated once Iris discovers the alliance between Zandro, Aster, and Lavender and their hidden motives.

The intense scenes do not stop there once Iris discovers that Lavender is Jasmin Flores, the lady seeking revenge for her family. Can Lavender finally reunite with her daughter, Camilla?

Since September, the series has been a consistent trending topic on social media. It remains one of the most-watched shows on Netflix Philippines and iWantTFC.

Don’t miss the thrilling episodes of Lavender Fields S2 on weeknights at 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, TFC and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Watch it on Netflix and iWantTFC in advance.