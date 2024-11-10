La Salle takes top spot with ninth straight win

Defending champion De La Salle University got the top seed after its 77-66 win over University of the Philippines (UP) in University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87 men's basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Sunday evening.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao got 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists as the Green Archers clinched their ninth consecutive victory for a 12-1 win-loss record.

"We just tried our best to be at par and compete against them. We just reminded everybody to play as if it was a championship game," La Salle assistant coach Topex Robinson said.

JD Cagulangan had 22 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals for UP, which had a 9-3 slate.