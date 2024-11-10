Kat handling sensory issues well

Kat Tolentino is not letting her auditory condition impair her mission to help Choco Mucho in its chase for the elusive Premier Volleyball League (PVL) crown.

Seeing action in a starter role after seeing limited minutes in two conferences last season, the opposite hitter was in her old dangerous form unloading her signature powerful attacks albeit in a lost cause.

Tolentino fired 12 points in Choco Mucho’s 20-25, 28-26, 21-25, 16-25, defeat at the hands of fellow title contender Petro Gazz to open the six-month All-Filipino Conference Saturday night at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Playing in the first three sets before sitting out the last frame, Tolentino was efficient with a 10-of-39 attacking clip to go with two kill blocks to the delight of adoring Flying Titans faithful.

The Ateneo de Manila University product did all these despite having gone deaf in her left ear.

“It’s different because I’m deaf in my left ear so all the sounds are coming from my right side. So, it’s pretty different. Just even as a person in the arena, it’s different but it’s not something that I can’t deal with,” Tolentino shared.

“I just have to adjust and understand that this is the condition I have so I have to get used to it. And so far, it’s been okay, it’s just really loud on my right side. But other than that, my team has been really supportive and I’m thankful for that,” she added.