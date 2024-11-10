JisuLife breezes thru Phl market

JisuLife, the world’s top portable fan brand, has officially entered the Philippine market, bringing its popular lineup of cooling solutions to local consumers.

In partnership with Iontech Inc., JisuLife celebrated its official launch at a lively event at Fun Roof Makati, introducing fans across various price points and styles, now available in retail stores nationwide.

Among the standout offerings is the Ultra1 Portable Fan, which has gained a following on social media for its modern design and impressive performance.

Unlike many conventional handheld fans, the Ultra1 boasts stronger airflow, offering a refreshing alternative for those looking to beat the heat while on the go.

In addition to the popular handheld fans, JisuLife also brings several specialized models for more specific needs.

For example, the Neck Fan Pro1 offers a unique hands-free cooling experience, perfect for people on the move. Despite its 5000mAh battery, it weighs just 11.4oz, ensuring that wearers won’t feel weighed down.

Another interesting addition is the Clip-On Fan Series, which includes models like the Stroller Fan Life2 and Life2S. These fans are designed with parents in mind, offering a practical solution for keeping young children cool while out and about.

The flexible clip-on design makes it easy to attach the fan to stroller bars, while a detachable stand allows it to double as a mini desk fan.

For those evening walks, the Stroller Fan Life2 also features an LED light with adjustable brightness, making it useful not just for cooling, but also for added visibility during nighttime outings.