JC de Vera to star in ‘Nobody’

Now that JC de Vera has signed the dotted line anew on his contract with ABS-CBN, he is all set to return to the small screen in 2025.

First up is the upcoming teleserye action-drama series Nobody opposite Gerald Anderson.

A project under ABS-CBN’s JRB Creative Production, the series will be led by directors Benedict Mique and Rae Red. “Dito medyo challenging, medyo mate-test ulit yung pagiging aktor ko. Something na hindi pa nila nakikita at hindi pa nila na-eexperience sa akin,” De Vera said on his forthcoming role.

He previously headlined the ABS-CBN and TV5 drama series Nag-aapoy na Damdamin as a doctor. He also appeared in the Philippine adaptation of Flower of Evil as a rookie detective, as well as roles in series like The Legal Life, Moon of Desire, You’re My Home, The Better Half, Since I Found You, La Vida Lena and The General’s Daughter.