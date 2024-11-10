‘It’s never too late to plant trees’

It is never too late to plant trees.

This is the motto of a 67-year-old businessman who encourages communities to adopt a watershed.

Meet Renato “Abong” Tayag Jr., president of the Abacan River and Angeles Watershed Advocacy Council Inc. (ARAW ACI) and a staunch environmentalist in the province of Pampanga.

Tayag is known for his Adopt-a-Watershed Program (AAWP) that he and the ARAW ACI have initiated, mobilizing different organizations to promote and accomplish watershed reforestations via media presentations, conferences, talks and alliances.

ARAW ACI is allied with notable personalities, private companies and government agencies in the AAWP, including Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. who supports the stewardship of the province’s Sapang Bato Watershed.

The group also collaborates with the Porac Bank, Bases Conversion and Development Authority, City Environment and Natural Resources Office and water companies that are dependent on the water supplied by the watersheds they adopt.

The AAWP is a three-year reforestation program designed for large groups and big companies willing to maintain and support a one-hectare reforestation area inside the 560-hectare Angeles Watershed.

The campaign followed Tayag’s reading of a study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency in 2008.

“It was revealed that we are at risk of losing water come 2025 while the Abacan River is one of the most contaminated rivers in Pampanga,” he said, citing the study’s findings.

“We are thankful that Mayor Lazatin fully understands this and is working with the private sector to reforest and secure our supply of water.”

“The water crisis is real and unless we move to protect and preserve the remaining natural resources — we would see the devastating effects of ubiquitous flooding, erosions, famine and sickness,” Tayag warned.

To date, 69,670 seedlings have already been planted in the upland watershed area under the AAWP.

Since 2021, at least 22 private-sector groups and two government-owned and controlled corporations have participated in the periodic tree-planting event dubbed as Bayanihan sa Tubig-Kanlungan.

“The best endorsement we imagine is one from the heavenly realm. Most Reverend Bishop Pablo Virgilio ‘Ambo’ David of the Archdiocese of Caloocan City and president of the Catholic Bishop Conference of the Philippines,” he said after being acknowledged for his leadership by the prelacy.

“I am humbled by the thought as Tatang Abong reminded me when he saw me recently at the Carmelite Monastery that our Sagip Environmental Advocacy at Holy Rosary many years ago had pre-empted the ‘Laudati Si’ (Magna Carta of Environmental Advocacy) published by Pope Francis of almost five years. Please count me in as your ally,” he said.

Tayag’s work not only takes care of the watershed, but also benefits the community of Angeles City, including the Aeta indigenous communities near the area.

Now at 67 years old, he reiterates, “It is never too late to plant trees.”

The ARAW ACI aims to continue to work with various government and private sectors for the regreening of the Sapangbato Watershed.