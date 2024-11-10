It’s a merry-go-round world in showbiz

In a few weeks, November will be over along with upsetting events happening in the lives of showbiz personalities beginning in late July.
We must all be hoping December will transpire with more serene, if not happy events transpiring with the big and little stars of Pinoy showbiz.
It was in late July that young actor Sandro Muhlach began with his accusation of his having been violated sexually by two independent contractors of a radio-TV network. In August, a hardly known young male researcher for a current affairs program of another network complained against the sexual assault of a male news manager whom hardly anyone suspected of being gay since he has been married to a woman for years and they have children between them.
In September, actor Rita Daniela became a victim of sexual assault in the hands of a co-actor in the GMA 7 series Widows’ War, though Daniela went to the police to report about it only in late October. It took her a month to seek justice for the alleged assault because she had to save up funds to be able to hire the services of a well-known lawyer.
Meanwhile, Daniela’s former screen sweetheart Ken Chan was announced a few days as the subject of a warrant of arrest for syndicated estafa. It is believed that as early as September this year, Chan knew that the case against him and some business partners filed at a public prosecutor’s office was likely to be elevated into a court trial, thus prompting him to have himself removed from an afternoon TV series so he could leave the country with his family at the pretext of taking a vacation with them.
Well, a warrant of arrest has been sent out for him to his known address but the cops were told he doesn’t live there anymore and no one in the neighborhood knows where the family has moved.
A few days ago, actor-social media influencer Ivana has been languishing in a hospital for an ailment that almost ended her life.
Actor-host Kris Aquino is back in the country and has been seriously sick in a hospital in a hospital in the US and has been seriously “threatening” to do a TV show on ABS-CBN despite her alarmingly emaciated looks.
Actor-comedian Pokwang has announced that her money of tens of thousands in GCash has been withdrawn to almost zero despite her and eldest daughter not making any encashment at all.
Another actor-comedian, Ai Ai delas Alas has separated in the US from her husband of 10 years, Gerard Sibayan, who is 20 years younger than her.
Delas Alas has been back in the Philippines for a few months now to be a mentor-judge in the GMA 7 singing competition, The Clash. When she came home here, she kept it a secret that their May-December affair has ended. It was only a few days ago that she revealed at Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.
One imprisoned actor since October 2023, Ricardo Cepeda, was released in September.
Please, December, come quickly, like, now.
Of course, some pop groups became truly ascendant this year, such as SB19 and BINI. And this 2024, actor Piolo Pascual got into the zenith of stardom. We’re all happy that this month of November Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards are back as a loveteam in Hello, Love, Again!