It’s a merry-go-round world in showbiz

In a few weeks, November will be over along with upsetting events happening in the lives of showbiz personalities beginning in late July.

We must all be hoping December will transpire with more serene, if not happy events transpiring with the big and little stars of Pinoy showbiz.

It was in late July that young actor Sandro Muhlach began with his accusation of his having been violated sexually by two independent contractors of a radio-TV network. In August, a hardly known young male researcher for a current affairs program of another network complained against the sexual assault of a male news manager whom hardly anyone suspected of being gay since he has been married to a woman for years and they have children between them.

In September, actor Rita Daniela became a victim of sexual assault in the hands of a co-actor in the GMA 7 series Widows’ War, though Daniela went to the police to report about it only in late October. It took her a month to seek justice for the alleged assault because she had to save up funds to be able to hire the services of a well-known lawyer.