In harmony with nature

Green architecture is rated and certified by local and international building councils. The international rating is called Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) which is administered by the United States Green Building Council.

SM Prime Holdings, the SM Group’s property arm, is the proud owner of seven developments with LEED Gold certification this year. To achieve LEED Gold, the second highest level, a building goes through a rigorous review process that includes pre-certification, construction, and post-construction reviews.

SM’s properties that have achieved LEED Gold rating since 2017 are SM Aura Premier in Taguig City, The Podium Complex, SM City Baguio, Mega Tower in Mandaluyong City, Conrad Manila, SM North Tower in Quezon City and SM Three E-Com Center in the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City.

SM City Baguio earned a LEED Gold in March 2023 for blending the structure with its natural surroundings. The mall’s architects ensured that much of the area’s existing trees were preserved.

It also have eco-friendly features such as green garage screens, planters on balconies and potted plants throughout the premises. Natural light fills the interiors to minimize electricity consumption, while landscaping and open spaces are water-efficient.

Meanwhile, The Podium’s most notable feature is its 2,000-square-meter garden wall, the largest vertical green wall in the Philippines, adorned with over 6,500 plants.

Out of all the 42 LEED Gold and Platinum-recognized properties in the Philippines as of the first quarter of 2024, 15 percent belong to SM. SM continues to lead by example, demonstrating that sustainability is an enduring business strategy for a greener future.