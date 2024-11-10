Pablo K. Capati III’s recently concluded Hugis exhibition held at Aphroliving in The Valley at Karrivin Plaza presented a stunning collection of 165 amazing artworks.
One of the prolific contemporary artists of today, his outstanding masterpieces delve into the fluidity and purity of form. “Pinukpok ko nang pinukpok…at siya nagka-hugis (I pounded it and pounded it…and a shape was formed),” Pablo muses.
Renowned for his expertise in ceramics, Capati’s minimalist yet profound creations capture the elegance of organic shapes. The outstanding master in the making says, “Play, play, play para magka-hugis (so that a shape is formed).” The beauty of his work goes beyond what the eyes can see as they afford the viewer a tranquil and meditative experience.
Hugis is a reflection of Capati’s continuous evolution as an artist. The modest master challenges the standard and conventions of traditional ceramic art that’s currently in the landscape while revealing the sublime beauty found in simplicity. Pablo ends, “The medium itself is so simple. It’s just clay as they say …”