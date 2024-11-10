Death comes in unexpected ways.

When the dump truck of private contractor Darrell Sheriff, 41, recently broke down along a road in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, he slid under it and tried to fix the hydraulic line.

The sheriff never got to fully fix it as the back of the vehicle opened up and unloaded in what police and witnesses described as a freak and horrific accident.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade told reporters that officers found Sheriff “buried under hot asphalt,” CBS affiliate WJTV reports.

Bystanders tried to help but Sheriff succumbed to his injury.

An even freakier accident happened at the Coto stadium near the city of Huancayo in Peru a week ago.

Twenty minutes into the Sunday game pitting the Chocca Family team against a rival, it started to rain. Team defender José Hugo dela Cruz Meza, 39, four of his teammates, and referees were walking off the soccer field when a flash of light engulfed him as shown in a video of the match.

Meza instantly died from the lightning bolt that hit him while his cousin, goalkeeper Juan Chocca Llacta, was seriously injured, according to reports. Three other players suffered burns, CBS News reports.

After officials canceled the game, Dela Cruz’s family held a wake for him putting his fire-scorched uniform on display next to his coffin, according to CBS News.