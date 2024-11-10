HERE COMES TESLA: Elon Musk’s EV officially rolls into Phl market

The stage is set as Tesla has officially entered the Philippine market, raising the electric vehicle (EV) game to a whole new level in Southeast Asia.

As public interest has surged to electric vehicles around the world, many Filipino auto buffs have also been looking forward to this moment.

For most, the arrival of Tesla means more than just another brand’s debut: It is an important step toward sustainability and innovation, pointing the nation toward a cleaner and greener future.

In this time and age when the whole world is shifting toward renewable energy and cleaner transportation systems, the entry of Tesla in the local market may break the current mold regarding how the Filipinos define their commute-to-work situation and give them a glimpse of a future greatly dominated by electric vehicles.

This transition has long been in the offing from conventional internal combustion engines to electronic vehicle, and Tesla’s entry may just be the spark that begins accelerating it.

Expectations have been high, no less, on the Model 3 and Model Y-more than most cars, which have superior performance and cutting-edge features.

It’s going to be a step to fill the growing demand for electric vehicles by Filipino consumers who look for an alternative to conventional cars.

There are numerous local buyers of cars who would like to try the technology and performance by Tesla, a brand owned by prominent American businessman and investor Elon Musk that is known and recognized in almost every country in the world.