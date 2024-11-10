HERE COMES TESLA: Elon Musk’s EV officially rolls into Phl market

The stage is set as Tesla has officially entered the Philippine market, raising the electric vehicle (EV) game to a whole new level in Southeast Asia.
As public interest has surged to electric vehicles around the world, many Filipino auto buffs have also been looking forward to this moment.
For most, the arrival of Tesla means more than just another brand’s debut: It is an important step toward sustainability and innovation, pointing the nation toward a cleaner and greener future.
In this time and age when the whole world is shifting toward renewable energy and cleaner transportation systems, the entry of Tesla in the local market may break the current mold regarding how the Filipinos define their commute-to-work situation and give them a glimpse of a future greatly dominated by electric vehicles.
This transition has long been in the offing from conventional internal combustion engines to electronic vehicle, and Tesla’s entry may just be the spark that begins accelerating it.
Expectations have been high, no less, on the Model 3 and Model Y-more than most cars, which have superior performance and cutting-edge features.
It’s going to be a step to fill the growing demand for electric vehicles by Filipino consumers who look for an alternative to conventional cars.
There are numerous local buyers of cars who would like to try the technology and performance by Tesla, a brand owned by prominent American businessman and investor Elon Musk that is known and recognized in almost every country in the world.
There are different variations in the Model 3 which Tesla is introducing three, namely rear-wheel drive and Long Range, and Performance has a distinctive battery capability and power.
The cheapest one would be the rear-wheel drive variant, with 50kWh battery capacity, 257 horsepower, and 360Nm torque. It is equipped with a 75kWh battery which delivers 435 horsepower and 493Nm of torque.
The Performance, on the other hand, has 510 horsepower, 610Nm, and also uses a 75kWh battery.
As regards to the ranges, the Standard goes up to 513 kilometers, the Long Range goes as far as 629 kilometers, while the Performance version of it travels 528 kilometers in one full charging.
With a starting price of P2,109,000 rear-wheel drive, P2,489,000 for Long Range, and P3,099,000 for the Performance, the Model Y seems equally well-balanced with three models: Rear-wheel drive, Long Range and Performance.
These cars are expected to arrive early 2025.
Isabel Fan, regional manager of Tesla, said the Philippines is a very important market for the company.
“Tesla has a presence in about 50 countries around the world. We pick our presences. So I pick the Philippines as the next new market in the world,” Fan said.
“It’s the most affordable. I don’t see any car in this range or this pedigree with this kind of pricing. It’s gonna wow the market.”
However, this belief also holds the promise that Tesla can play an important role in the country’s transformation toward a greener future.
This key move by Tesla comes at the best time for the Philippines as it gears up efforts to boost electric vehicle adoption. National Development Company General manager Anton Mauricio said he is also excited to see Tesla boost the number of EVs in the Philippine market.
“We never had this kind of rollout in the country,” Mauricio said.
“They want to use our help for this nationwide scale, because the quick availability of EVs is really unprecedented here in the local market.”
More than a new car brand, Tesla represents an opportunity for Filipino consumers to experience the best of automotive innovation.
Technologies about which people are taking much pride include the ability of Tesla cars to update their software by merely connecting them with the internet over the air.
The firm has been committed and takes pride in its self-proclaimed title of innovation for its autopilot: Advanced safety features offered to drivers in its vehicles, such as automatic lane changes, traffic-aware cruise control and collision avoidance systems.
As Tesla car rolls into the Philippine roads, their effects trickle through much of its sectors.
Be it a reduction in carbon footprint in the nation or technologically spurring innovations, Tesla aims at playing a crucial role in reshaping the future automotive scene of the country.
To many Filipinos, a car like Tesla is more than just giving an expression to embracing a clean, sustainable vision.
In the near future, Tesla has also set up quite a few marketing campaigns that will raise awareness of its offerings in the country.
In the future, Tesla will really pave the way for a long-lasting action in the Philippines as an authentic trailblazer into the market of automobiles and put the country on the right track toward a more sustainable future.