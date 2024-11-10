GETTING CLOSER: Falcons bolster Final Four chase

Adamson University narrowed down its rivals in the race for the two remaining Final Four seats in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament down to just four.

The Falcons pulled off a gritty 53-41 victory to eliminate National University and stay alive in the semifinals contention Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“What’s important is that we’re still alive and kicking,” Adamson coach Nash Racela said.

The Falcons improved to a 5-7 win-loss record at solo fifth just half a game behind fourth-running University of Santo Tomas (6-7).

The two teams clash in a game that has huge Final Four implications next Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

“That’s something we keep telling the players. Before the game, we told them about the alignment of stars. It favors us but if we don’t do our part, it will not happen. That’s the challenge we told them before the game,” Racela added.

AJ Fransman, a transferee from Enderun Colleges, fired a career-high 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Adamson.

“Just like what our coaches are telling us the result of games (among other teams) are going our way. The stars are aligned for us but we just have to do our part. We can only control those we have control of. Something that we take by heart,” Fransman said.

Adamson had a scare after NU mounted a scorching 15-3 run to bring down a 15-point halftime deficit to just 31-28 midway in the third canto on a PJ Palacielo jumper.

However, what followed was a defensive masterclass for the Falcons.

Adamson held NU without a field goal in the next nine minutes, only allowing its foes to score on split free throws by Kenshin Padrones, Jolo Manansala, Steve Nash Enriquez and Tebol Garcia.

During that drought, the Bulldogs missed eight field goal attempts and committed three turnovers, while the Falcons made 15 points to erect a 46-32 lead before Jake Figueroa broke the spell for NU with a jump shot at the 5:26 mark of the fourth frame.

The Bulldogs were on course to score below 40 points for the first time in 13 years until Paul Francisco hit an inconsequential triple in the dwindling seconds.

NU scored 39 points in a 22-point loss to Ateneo on 3 September, 2011.

The Bulldogs’ rally late in the second round was not enough as they fell to 4-9 to end their Final Four streak of two seasons - both of which they ended in third place.

Palacielo tallied 10 points and seven rebounds in the losing cause while Figueroa added eight points, three rebounds, and three assists.

NU will finish its campaign against semis-bound defending champion De La Salle University on Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Scores:

ADAMSON (53) — Fransman 18, Calisay 7, Erolon 6, Montebon 6, Yerro 3, Mantua 3, Anabo 2, Ronzone 2, Barasi 0, Ojarikre 0, Ignacio 0, Alexander 0, Barcelona 0, Dignadice 0, Ramos 0.

NU (41) — Palacielo 10, Figueroa 8, Santiago 5, Jumamoy 4, Padrones 4, Francisco 3, Enriquez 3, Manansala 3, Garcia 0, Yu 0, Lim 0, Tulabut 0, Dela Cruz 0, Parks 0.

Quarters: 18-7, 28-20, 39-31, 53-41.