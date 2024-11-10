Gentri hospital buyout expands MPH network

Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Health Corp. (MPH) has expanded its healthcare network with the acquisition of the City of General Trias Doctors Medical Center Inc. (Gentri), bringing its total hospital count to 27.

MPH president Augie Palisoc Jr. said over the weekend that the new investment in Gentri will help the company enhance its services and expand its reach to more local communities.

“This investment in Gentri is our 16th provincial partnership and the second in Cavite in just a little over a year. As our network expands, we are attracting more hospital owners eager to collaborate with us, probably because of the marked improvements they see in the hospitals MPH invests in,” Palisoc said.

For Dr. Ricardo Beroncal, former president of Gentri and one of its lead founders, the sale of Gentri to MPH would “benefit both parties and the patients we serve.”

11 hospitals operating

With the acquisition, MPH now operates 11 hospitals in the National Capital Region, including its most recent addition, Diliman Doctors Hospital, which was acquired last month. MPH’s network now also includes eight hospitals in North and South Luzon, two in the Visayas and six in Mindanao.

Some of the prominent hospitals in MPH’s portfolio include Makati Medical Center, Asian Hospital, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Davao Doctors Hospital and Riverside Medical Center Bacolod.

Together, these 27 hospitals provide approximately 4,400 beds and employ over 11,000 doctors and 16,000 healthcare staff.

Collectively, the MPH network cares for around 4.2 million patients annually, underscoring its growing role in meeting the country’s healthcare needs.

As with its other investments, MPH has outlined a comprehensive plan to unlock the full potential of the newly acquired hospital.

By leveraging its nationwide network, MPH aims to introduce best practices that will improve operational efficiencies and enhance patient care, ensuring the highest standards of service for the local community.

Gentri is located along Governor’s Drive in General Trias, Cavite, placing it within the province’s five most densely populated cities. It is also just two kilometers from the CALAX Governor’s Drive toll exit, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2025.