Funds for health must be used for health!

“Ang pera ng Pilipino ay para sa mga Pilipino. At ang pera ng PhilHealth ay para sa health!” We have long been emphasizing this to remind our fellow public servants of the need to take care of the trust given to us by the Filipino people, especially when it comes to utilizing public funds intended to safeguard our health.

On 7 November, during the Senate’s plenary deliberations on the proposed 2025 national budget, we raised concerns regarding PhilHealth’s proposed subsidy for 2025 despite the existence of a P500 billion reserve fund as well as the P89.9 billion excess fund that was partly transferred to the National Treasury to be used for other purposes if not for the Supreme Court’s issuance of a Temporary Restraining Order.

As Chairperson of the Senate Health Committee and Vice Chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee, I questioned why despite the existence of unutilized excess funds, an additional subsidy of nearly PHP70 billion will be given to PhilHealth next year. Instead of adding to the already substantial funds of PhilHealth that remain unutilized, I proposed that such resources be redirected to help public hospitals cater to indigent patients so that Filipinos can directly benefit from it.

Earlier, I had also stated that PhilHealth must not receive an increased subsidy for 2025 unless it improves its operations and healthcare benefits for Filipinos amid billions of unutilized funds still in their coffers.

That is why we continue to remind PhilHealth to ensure the implementation of their promises such as recommending the reduction of premium contributions; increasing case rates; expanding benefit packages, especially for the top ten mortality diseases; providing free medicines and assistive devices, such as eyeglasses and wheelchairs; inclusion of dental, visual, emergency and preventive care; as well as updating policies to meet the needs of Filipinos.

I also pressed PhilHealth to accelerate its other reforms following the long-overdue scrapping of the Single Period of Confinement (SPC) policy last month. While its removal was a significant step triggered by our consistent appeals for reform, we also brought to light the 24-hour confinement rule, which required patients to be hospitalized for at least a day to qualify for insurance coverage. PhilHealth officials have also committed to revisit and remove this rule.

As the Senate continues to tackle the proposed 2025 national budget in the coming days, I will continue to prioritize the needs of the poor, the needy, and the most vulnerable sectors of society who need government attention the most.

On 5 November, I was invited to the Philippine Board Members League of the Philippines (PBMLP) 32nd National Convention as a Guest Speaker where we strengthened our partnerships with our local legislative counterparts.

On 6 November, we were in Angat, Bulacan, to give aid to 1,500 impoverished residents. They received financial support through our efforts in coordination with Mayor Reynante Bautista.

On 7 November, we went to Catanduanes to provide aid to 1,500 residents in Virac. In collaboration with the provincial government led by Governor Joseph Cua, 25 kilos of rice were also provided. On the same day, we visited the Malasakit Center at the Eastern Bicol Medical Center, and gave snacks and various forms of aid to patients, watchers and medical workers in the hospital. My team also led the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Panganiban, wherein we provided food packs to barangay health workers present. I am also honored to be recognized as the town’s adopted son.

On 9 November, I was invited to the inauguration of the Southern Philippines Medical Center’s (SPMC) Pahulayan Building in Davao City. This facility is designed to provide a place of rest and comfort for patient watchers and families, which is aligned with our vision of compassionate healthcare for the people of Davao and neighboring areas in Mindanao.

Furthermore, our team joined the Go Mac League Opening Ceremony in Santa Maria, Bulacan with Councilor Mac Clemente, which we supported as Chairperson of the Senate Committees on Youth and Sports, together with the Philippine Sports Commission.

Yesterday, 10 November, I was invited as a keynote speaker at the Philippine National Para Games (PNPG) at Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila City where we emphasized the importance of inclusivity in sports. We reminded the youth to get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs, to keep us healthy and fit!

Meanwhile, my Malasakit Team also extended help the previous week to 189 fire victims in Cebu City; 50 in Puerto Princesa City; 2 in Davao City; 54 in Iloilo City, and 14 in Tigbauan, both in Iloilo; and 34 in Zamboanga City. We also gave aid to an additional 96 fire victims in Iloilo City who received emergency housing assistance from the government to help them buy materials to rebuild their homes.

Furthermore, aside from advocating for temporary employment for displaced sectors, we provided additional support to 268 workers in Lingig, Surigao del Sur with Mayor Elmer Evangelio; 584 in Banaybanay, Davao Oriental with Mayor Ian Larcia; 118 in San Pablo City, Laguna with Vice Gov. Karen Agapay; 50 in Nasugbu Batangas with BM Armie Bausas; 98 in Paniqui, Tarlac led by market President Renato Fernandez; 277 in Gitagum with Mayor Emmanuel Mugot, Alubijid with Mayor Emmanuel Jamis, Tagoloan with Mayor Nadia Emano-Elipe, and 132 in Initao with Mayor Mercy Acain and BM Pangky Acain, all in Misamis Oriental; 98 in Culion, Palawan with Mayor Virginia de Vera; 500 in Alabel, Sarangani with Mayor Vic Paul Salarda; and 920 in San Enrique, Iloilo with Gov. Toto Defensor.

We also aided 23 micro-entrepreneurs in Quezon City with Councilor Mikey Belmonte, who provided livelihood support. Meanwhile, we also aided 297 indigents in Tagum City with Mayor Rey Uy; as well as 323 in Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte and 700 in Island Garden City of Samal in collaboration with sectoral leaders.

Additionally, we continue to provide help and distribute food packs for typhoon victims in Camarines Sur, Pampanga, Batangas, Iloilo; and Cagayan Valley.

Our Malasakit Team also joined the turnover of a Super Health Center in Kananga, Leyte and the groundbreaking of a farm-to-market road in Madrid, Surigao del Sur. We also provided support to the Liga ng mga Barangay Antique Chapter Provincial Congress held in Bacolod City recently.

We will not waver in our duty to oversee the implementation of needed reforms, especially in the healthcare sector. Together, let us work towards bringing services closer to Filipinos to protect lives and promote health.

As your Mr. Malasakit, I will continue to serve to the best of my abilities. Ang tangi kong bisyo ay magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos!