French sports apparel opens Makati store

French sporting goods retailer Decathlon opened its 13th store in the Philippines recently at SM Makati and no less than Makati Mayor Abby Binay — a self-professed fan of the brand — graced the opening.

“This store concept opens in one of the most attractive places for Filipinos’ needs,” said Benoit Gauthier, Decathlon Philippines regional manager.

Decathlon is known for its affordable pricing, starting at P250 to P900, which is attributed to cost-cutting measures like reduced plastic usage.

“Decathlon is a brand known around the world to make sports accessible to all,” Gauthier said. “Our concept of a connected store allows us to be present in crucial areas and offer a wide range of products for over 70 sports.”

Meantime, SM Makati branch manager Kathleen Anne Cruz expressed excitement about welcoming Decathlon and its contribution to a healthier lifestyle.

“Whether you’re a dedicated athlete, a weekend warrior, or someone beginning their fitness journey, we strive to create an environment that encourages everyone to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle,” Cruz said.

Decathlon Philippines aims to be a one-stop shop for sports enthusiasts, offering a wide range of products to cater to various sporting needs.

Kikko Calanoc, store leader of Decathlon Pasig, stressed the store’s commitment to accessibility and availability, catering to both residents and commuters.

Decathlon plans to open five more stores in 2025 and is targeting a 5-10 percent profit increase for this year.