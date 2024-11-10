French business chamber slates sustainability awards

The French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines (FCCIP) is holding the awarding ceremony for the third edition of its Le Trophee Bleu business sustainability awards for participating members on 21 November.

A mix of companies and non-government organizations are vying for the top awards in four categories namely Sustainable Excellence SMEs, Partnership, Prosperity and Peace. They are ACG, Acted, Arterlia Philippines, Asia Relocation, CMA CGM Philippines, Espoir School of Life, Evasion Tropicale, L’Oreal Philippines, Makesense, Sodexo On-site Services Phils. Inc., Stratcom, Teleperformance, The Blue Circle (TBC) and Well Retail Corporation.

Last year’s Le Trophée Bleu: Business Sustainability Awards winners were Sanofi Philippines for People, Essilor for Planet, CMA-CGM Philippines for Partnership, and MAD Travel for Sustainable Excellence for SMEs.

Judges that include the Global Goals page editor of the DAILY TRIBUNE have already scored the semifinalists based on the submitted details of their corporate social responsibility and sustainability activities and programs and the FCCIP will announce the winners during the gala event.

A glimpse of this year’s Le Trophee Bleu award contenders are as follows.

Harnessing nature’s force

In a significant boost for the nation’s renewable energy (RE) development, TBC is setting the stage for the establishment of more windfarms in the country.

Last 30 July, the Department of Energy awarded the organization a “Certificate of Energy Project of National Significance” (CEPNS) for the proposed windfarms in Kalayaan 4, Baao and Ibalay, spanning four provinces. The windfarms are designed to produce 600 megawatts of power.

What makes these projects noteworthy is their pioneering status, being the first fully foreign-owned onshore wind energy projects to receive a CEPNS. The projects’ expected contribution to the national energy grid could provide long-term energy security for the Philippines.

“Our commitment to helping the Philippines achieve its RE targets by 2030 remains unwavering, and we will keep working hard to repay the trust that has been bestowed upon us by the government and help the country progress in its clean energy transition,” said TBC chairman and CEO Oliver Duguet.

As TBC continues to expand its footprint in the Philippines, with over 2.5 gigawatts in projects under development, its investment goes beyond energy. It’s a step towards sustainability, cleaner power and a future where energy sufficiency and environmental protection walk hand in hand.

More than just a box

Championing sustainability have gone out of the box for Asia Relocation (AR), a leading relocation and mobility services provider that is laying the groundwork for reducing carbon footprint in an industry that relies on carbon emission-intensive practices.

ARs Green Moving service features reinforced reusable boxes and eco-friendly packing materials to align with a growing demand for greener practices in logistics.

It is designed to minimize waste during the relocation process and mitigate the operation’s adverse effects on the environment that is traditionally associated with moving services.

The relocation industry is under increasing pressure to adopt sustainable methods, as it is one of the largest contributors to carbon dioxide emission.

Over the course of its 13-year operations, AR has continuously demonstrated its commitment to sustainability. The company continues to seek innovative ways to be sustainable while ensuring its high standards and commitment to its partners.