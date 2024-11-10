Forum tackles East Asian seas, coasts conservation

The East Asian Seas (EAS) typically refer to the interconnected bodies of water that lie off the eastern coast of Asia, particularly around countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines. Ten countries share in conserving and protecting the EAS under the Partnerships in Environmental Management for the Seas of East Asia (PEMSEA) and they have reaffirmed commitments and discussed the best ways to embrace sustainable development during the 8th EAS Congress Ministerial Forum in Xiamen, China on 6 November 2024.

Observed every three years, the forum provides a platform for nations to share their plans to both conserve and sustainably develop the shared resources of the EAS and coasts.

“There are varied conservation solutions, with each country offering its own unique array,” shares Toru Ono from Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Blue financing and investments were also tackled at the forum.

“Blue finance is essential for growth,” said Dasrul Chaniago from Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry. “We are the world’s largest archipelago, so embracing the blue economy can improve the welfare of our people. The average annual investment required for the sustainable development of our marine, maritime and fisheries sectors is IDR 3.64 trillion, but we might eventually need many times that.”

Delegates engaged in productive dialogue centered on the sharing of best practices, new initiatives, opportunities, perspectives and technologies to enhance the management of East Asian Seas. “Technology is important. We are focusing on digital technology such as marine climate observation networks and are developing smarter ways to generate renewable energy from the sea via tidal and wave power,” shared Yoon Hyunsoo from the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The participating countries contribute to the Strategic Development Strategy for the Seas of East Asia (SDS-SEA), a blueprint that provides policy directions and concrete commitments to shape the medium and long-term development of the EAS.

“We support lasting prosperity and will continue to promote the SDS-SEA to forge deeper cooperation for even more beautiful, shared and productive East Asian Seas,” added Sun Shuxian from China’s Ministry of Natural Resources, one of the organizers of the event.

“By aligning efforts with the SDS-SEA, countries can foster effective ocean governance to secure healthy seas, people and economies by 2030,” said EAS Partnership Council chairman Dr. Vann Monyneath.

The forum concluded with nations reaffirming their commitments to work as one in developing the shared EAS.

Happening from 6 to 8 November 2024, the 8th EAS Congress is co-organized by PEMSEA, the Ministry of Natural Resources of China and the Xiamen Municipal People’s Government. Over 800 delegates from 20 countries attended the three-day event, which is being staged together with World Ocean Week in Xiamen, which will extend until 12 November. Top ocean and coastal managers, plus policy experts and advocates are attending to strengthen regional collaboration across East Asia.