FL Liza Marcos provides aid to families Batangas ‘Kristine’ victims

First Lady Marie Louise “Liza” Araneta Marcos has expressed sincere condolences to the families of those who died during the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami) in Talisay, Batangas, as she led the distribution of assistance to them on Sunday.



Mrs. Marcos joined the Department of Social Welfare and Development in distributing assistance to the typhoon-affected families through her program Libreng Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot Para sa Lahat (LAB for ALL).



The First Lady led the distribution of assistance, in collaboration with the private group DigiPlus Interactive, to the families of 61 individuals who lost their lives due to landslides and flooding caused by Typhoon Kristine in Talisay, Batangas.



The First Lady joined DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose Cajipe, Assistant Secretary for Regional Operations Paul Ledesma, and DSWD-Calabarzon Regional Director Barry Chua.



Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas, Vice Governor Mark Leviste, and Talisay Mayor Nestor Natanauan also joined the activity.



Meanwhile, DigiPlus Interactive chairperson Eusebio Tangco said their group will also provide cash assistance to the bereaved families to help cover burial costs and aid in the rebuilding of their damaged homes.



This is on top of the DSWD’s burial assistance worth P10,000, which was given on 4 November when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited the typhoon-devastated areas in Batangas province.