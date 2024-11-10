Filipino deaf community to celebrate 30th Deaf Festival

In observance of the Deaf Awareness Week, Filipino deaf youth will recount the pivotal stories that have shaped the community during the 30th Deaf Festival.
With the theme “30 Years, Countless Stories,” this year’s iteration aims to move forward with its mission to provide platforms for the deaf to promote mindfulness and appreciation of their identity, share stories of resilience and success, and enrich their knowledge and creativity.
The celebration was established in November 1995 by deaf students from the School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies (SDEAS) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.
Among the several activities include an impressive roster of inspiring industry experts and academicians, to facilitate various lectures and dialogues, workshops and discussions. These will empower deaf individuals to navigate challenges related to education, career and language. The sessions equip them with the proficiencies necessary to succeed in their chosen paths.
Likewise slated is a seminar that introduces attendees to Filipino Sign Language literature and encourage them to write stories and poems in FSL.
A series of competitions is set to be an avenue for the students to showcase their talent. Tilts may be in preparing Frappuccino and pastries, upcycling discarded fabrics into modish fashion pieces, or producing short advocacy films on Deaf experiences.
Photography, painting, and literary contests likewise encourage participants to channel their ingenuity and eye for the arts. A selection of promising entries is to be displayed alongside the visual exhibition of the rich history of the Deaf Festival, SDEAS, and the various milestones of the Benildean deaf community.
The Deaf Festival Games feature tournaments of Basketball, volleyball, and patintero, to human chess challenge, quiz bee, Solve the Puzzle, and Guess the Word. The winners of the respective events are set to be recognized during the Awards and Gala Night. This also provides an opportunity for the attendees to don their best garbs or cosplay as their favorite anime, television, or movie characters.
The festival concludes with a fundraising cultural show, a theatrical adaptation of the iconic tale Ibong Adarna. It is spearheaded by deaf choreographer, director, and trainer Myra Medrana and features Silent Steps, the official deaf performing arts group of Benilde SDEAS. Voice interpreters are available for the audience.
The 30th Deaf Festival opens today, 11 November, and runs until 16 November at the Benilde Taft Campus. For more information, visit facebook.com/SDEASDeafFestival and facebook.com/benildesdeas.