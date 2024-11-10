Filipino deaf community to celebrate 30th Deaf Festival

In observance of the Deaf Awareness Week, Filipino deaf youth will recount the pivotal stories that have shaped the community during the 30th Deaf Festival.

With the theme “30 Years, Countless Stories,” this year’s iteration aims to move forward with its mission to provide platforms for the deaf to promote mindfulness and appreciation of their identity, share stories of resilience and success, and enrich their knowledge and creativity.

The celebration was established in November 1995 by deaf students from the School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies (SDEAS) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

Among the several activities include an impressive roster of inspiring industry experts and academicians, to facilitate various lectures and dialogues, workshops and discussions. These will empower deaf individuals to navigate challenges related to education, career and language. The sessions equip them with the proficiencies necessary to succeed in their chosen paths.