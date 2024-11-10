F1 drivers rip FIA chief’s ‘tone, language’

PARIS, France (AFP) —Formula One drivers blasted the “tone and language” used by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem amid a row over swearing at press conferences.

In an open letter, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) also demanded that competitors be treated like adults.

Several drivers, including three-time world champion Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Monaco’s Charles Leclerc, were recently sanctioned by the FIA for swearing at a press conference.

And Ben Sulayem has spoken out in favour of measures to ensure drivers no longer use foul language.

On Thursday, the GPDA hit back with a letter posted on social media regarding “Driver Misconduct.”

“There is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather, or indeed an inanimate object such as an F1 car, or a driving situation,” the letter read.

“We urge the FIA president to consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise.”

“Further, our members are adults. They do not need to be given instructions via the media, about matters as trivial as the wearing of jewellery or underpants.”

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has clashed with FIA bosses for wearing jewellery at races, with the governing body also reminding drivers of the need to wear flame-resistant underwear.

The GPDA also stressed its opposition to financial sanctions against drivers and called on Ben Sulayem to clarify how they are imposed and how their proceeds are used.

Relations between Ben Sulayem, team bosses and drivers have deteriorated in recent months.

The FIA president was accused at the start of the year of trying to derail the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix and influence the results of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix the same year.

In both cases, the Emirati was cleared by the FIA Ethics Committee.