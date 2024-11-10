Escueta, Nambatac turn into rivals

After joining hands to help TNT retain the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup crown, assistant coach Yuri Escueta and guard Rey Nambatac will be on opposite sides when San Beda University clashes with bitter rival Letran College in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

Escueta, who serves as the head coach for the Red Lions, told DAILY TRIBUNE he and Nambatac, a former Knights star, remain close despite being on opposite sides today.

San Beda, which has a 10-5 win-loss record, goes up against Letran, which has a 7-9 slate, at 2:30 p.m. at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

“We didn’t talk about the NCAA while in practice,” Escueta said.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to duplicate the win here at the collegiate level.”

The Lions are already in the Final Four and will try to boost their standing for a twice-to-beat advantage.

Meanwhile, Nambatac won’t just be a fan watching at the sidelines for the Knights as he will be one of head coach Allen Ricardo’s deputies for the game.

The 30-year-old guard hopes to help out this time after being away for so long due to the Tropang Giga’s title quest.

Letran is in a must-win situation or else its Final Four hopes will go up in smoke.

“They (Knights) supported me so it’s just right to give back. The game is crucial since we still have a chance to make it to the Final Four,” said Nambatac, who finally won his first PBA title.

“Me and Coach Yuri are just enjoying the game we love. We might be rivals on the game but we’re still friends.”