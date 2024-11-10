Emerging immersive: SearchMindscape Foundation’s first multi-sensorial art experience

An unforgettable end of October weekend at Green Sun it was when SearchMindscape Foundation, led by young visionary Ayni Nuyda, brought together live painting, music, performance art, underwater photography, large-scale digital art projections and interactive art installations for one day with a powerful message.
With the theme “Of Echoes and Currents,” it was an invitation for everyone to rethink our relationships and experiences.
Curiosity and excitement drove people to a multi-sensorial art experience unlike anything that’s been done in the Philippines. Nuyda shares: “We wanted to create a playground for artists, enthusiasts and audiences. Since day one, our work at SearchMindscape has always been about inspiring artists to thrive and empowering audiences to build a relationship with the art and the artists. Through Immersive Art, we hope to blur the boundaries between collector and artist, building bridges that will reshape the audiences’ experience of art.”
“Of Echoes and Currents” was the event’s resonant message, honoring the beauty, boundless power and fragility of the ocean. The theme tied together the various limbs that made up Immersive Art by SearchMindscape Foundation.
“Everything is related to the ocean or water. In all aspects of the event, we brought together the emerging and seasoned artists,” Nuyda said.
There was a photography exhibit at the ground floor co-curated by Bianca Natola entitled Underwater Photography: Skim Through Water’s Surface Or Go On Deep Dive Into The Underwater World. On the third floor, an alternate universe was set up to show the convergence of digital art, music, poetry, movement and live painting. The expansive 909-square meter event’s space of Green Sun (also known as The Eye) was surrounded by floor-to-ceiling digital art projections. Aside from this, live music, poetry and movement unfolded centerstage.
Beneath Aze Ong’s installation of her four Queens, a ballet by Lily Andres opened the show accompanied by Sheree Chua’s poetry. At halftime, an intuitive movement and meditative sufi dance by Chloe Chotrani took place. Live musical performances, curated by Nick Lazaro and Mike Constantino (Homonym), accompanied various digital wall projections surrounding the venue.
The spotlight activity was the Battle of the Brush: Witnessing The Creative Process Unfold.
A pioneering concept born out of a collaboration between Kevan Sang (Capulet Art) and renowned-Canadian artist Raymond Chow, Battle of the Brush is a live painting competition that allows audiences to witness the creative process of artists–from blank canvas to completed work of art. For its inaugural debut in the Philippines, Battle of the Brush welcomed six pairs of artists to the stage. “Our roster of artists will set the bar for future iterations of Battle of the Brush,” Nuyda said.
Loida Tan and Rotina Lim.Proceeds from the auction and sale of pieces went to the relief efforts (through Kaya Natin and Angat Buhay) in Nuyda’s hometown in Bicol.
“It felt more meaningful to redirect all the proceeds to a cause that supports the rehabilitation and relief of our kababayans in Bicol,” the founder and director said.