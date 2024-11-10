SUBSCRIBE NOW
Emerging immersive: SearchMindscape Foundation’s first multi-sensorial art experience

The stage is set for ‘Battle of the Brush.’
The stage is set for ‘Battle of the Brush.’PHOTOGRAPHS BY LUIS ESPIRITU FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE
An unforgettable end of October weekend at Green Sun it was when SearchMindscape Foundation, led by young visionary Ayni Nuyda, brought together live painting, music, performance art, underwater photography, large-scale digital art projections and interactive art installations for one day with a powerful message.

With the theme “Of Echoes and Currents,” it was an invitation for everyone to rethink our relationships and experiences.

The Immersive art experience by SearchMindscape Foundation.
The Queens by Aze Ong.
Chloe Chotrani
William Higginson and Olga Rybalko.
Anina Rubio and Lydia Velasco.
Bianca Natola, Vinni Sanchez, Ayni Nuyda and Rhadem Musawah.
Curiosity and excitement drove people to a multi-sensorial art experience unlike anything that’s been done in the Philippines. Nuyda shares: “We wanted to create a playground for artists, enthusiasts and audiences. Since day one, our work at SearchMindscape has always been about inspiring artists to thrive and empowering audiences to build a relationship with the art and the artists. Through Immersive Art, we hope to blur the boundaries between collector and artist, building bridges that will reshape the audiences’ experience of art.”

“Of Echoes and Currents” was the event’s resonant message, honoring the beauty, boundless power and fragility of the ocean. The theme tied together the various limbs that made up Immersive Art by SearchMindscape Foundation.

Barbie Almalbis
DJ Christie McGarry
Music icon Sampaguita.
HOST Bianca Valerio
Dr. Arthur Casanova and Sozy Moc.
Álvaro Talavera, Ustin Nuyda, Atheena Rosal and Silvana Diaz.
“Everything is related to the ocean or water. In all aspects of the event, we brought together the emerging and seasoned artists,” Nuyda said.

There was a photography exhibit at the ground floor co-curated by Bianca Natola entitled Underwater Photography: Skim Through Water’s Surface Or Go On Deep Dive Into The Underwater World. On the third floor, an alternate universe was set up to show the convergence of digital art, music, poetry, movement and live painting. The expansive 909-square meter event’s space of Green Sun (also known as The Eye) was surrounded by floor-to-ceiling digital art projections. Aside from this, live music, poetry and movement unfolded centerstage.

Multi Palanca awardee Joshua Lim So, Leeroy New, Miguel Go, Ea Torrado, Green Sun’s David Lim and wife Julia.
Reins Mika, Ting Cai and Dominique Arcenas.
Jermaine Peck, Ayni Nuyda and Chloe Chotrani.
Raffy Ladao, Malou Araneta and Thiago.
Cecil Ravelas
Choi and Karen Tiongco with Carissa Cruz Evangelista.
Beneath Aze Ong’s installation of her four Queens, a ballet by Lily Andres opened the show accompanied by Sheree Chua’s poetry. At halftime, an intuitive movement and meditative sufi dance by Chloe Chotrani took place. Live musical performances, curated by Nick Lazaro and Mike Constantino (Homonym), accompanied various digital wall projections surrounding the venue.

The spotlight activity was the Battle of the Brush: Witnessing The Creative Process Unfold.

A pioneering concept born out of a collaboration between Kevan Sang (Capulet Art) and renowned-Canadian artist Raymond Chow, Battle of the Brush is a live painting competition that allows audiences to witness the creative process of artists–from blank canvas to completed work of art. For its inaugural debut in the Philippines, Battle of the Brush welcomed six pairs of artists to the stage. “Our roster of artists will set the bar for future iterations of Battle of the Brush,” Nuyda said.

Danie Noval, Erika Hernandez and Daisy Critchon Stuart.
GJ Dy and Rosario Herrera.
Jorel Espina with Jr Arce.
Leigh Guallar
Loida Tan and Rotina Lim.
Mark Ocampo
Proceeds from the auction and sale of pieces went to the relief efforts (through Kaya Natin and Angat Buhay) in Nuyda's hometown in Bicol.

“It felt more meaningful to redirect all the proceeds to a cause that supports the rehabilitation and relief of our kababayans in Bicol,” the founder and director said.

SearchMindscape Foundation
Ayni Nuyda

