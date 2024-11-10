Emerging immersive: SearchMindscape Foundation’s first multi-sensorial art experience

Curiosity and excitement drove people to a multi-sensorial art experience unlike anything that’s been done in the Philippines. Nuyda shares: “We wanted to create a playground for artists, enthusiasts and audiences. Since day one, our work at SearchMindscape has always been about inspiring artists to thrive and empowering audiences to build a relationship with the art and the artists. Through Immersive Art, we hope to blur the boundaries between collector and artist, building bridges that will reshape the audiences’ experience of art.”

“Of Echoes and Currents” was the event’s resonant message, honoring the beauty, boundless power and fragility of the ocean. The theme tied together the various limbs that made up Immersive Art by SearchMindscape Foundation.