Ely Buendia rocks out in ‘Method Adaptor’ launch

Pinoy rock legend Ely Buendia took the stage by storm at the launch of his much-anticipated second album Method Adaptor. Across 10 tracks, this compilation of songs highlights Buendia’s growth as a musician with thirty years of experience in his belt. He ventures out of his comfort zone, producing songs that he says are more reflective of him now as a songwriter.

Buendia considers Method Adaptor to be his first “official solo album, although it is technically a follow-up to ‘Wanted Bedspacer,’ his first foray, which came out in 2000. At his press conference, Buendia explained that his impetus for this set was “I wanted to do something new, and the only thing I haven’t done is a solo album. I don’t want to consider “Wanted Bedspacer,’ as an official release. Kumbaga parang laro-laro lang ‘yun nag-experiment lang ako sa kuwarto ko and I decided to release it.”

The singer-songwriter does hope that his old fans would be able to feel what it’s like again to hear something new from him rather than the usual. “I just want them to go back to the joy of hearing new music for the first time they like, even though they know what to expect of me. I hope that I can still surprise them,” Buendia adds.

The rockstar served up a full-length performance of the new album at 123 Block. Opening up the show were indie artists ALYSON, Aviators, Carousel Casualties, Ligaya Escueta and Pinkmen, all of whom are signed to Buendia’s record label, Offshore Music.

Buendia stepped up onstage to the delight of the enthusiastic crowd, kicking off the concert with “Sige,” an angsty rebel theme, setting the tone for the night. He followed this up with “Espirit de Corpse” which soared on Ely’s electrifying guitar riffs. He also performed the two singles from the record which he pre-released before its launch; “Tagpi-Tagping Piraso,” an upbeat synth rock track, and “Bulaklak sa Buwan,” which closed out the night with alongside his fellow Offshore artists on stage.

“Kandarapa” moved the audience to the psychedelic vibes from the first guitar strum up to the instrumental which takes its listeners to another dimension, while “Kontrabando” had a nostalgic feel highlighted through its synths and pads. Buendia continued to light up the stage with “Tamang Hinala” and “Deadbeat Creeper,” hard rock tunes that proved that he can still rock out to his heart’s desire. Tracks like “Chance Passenger” and “Faithful Song” took a much lighter tone than the rest of the album. It was akin to Buendia serenading the audience as a love letter to the fans who stuck with him through the times.

Dedicated fans of the rock star fortunate enough to secure SVIP tickets had the opportunity to take a photo with him backstage before the gig, some even bringing Eraserheads memorabilia with them to be signed by the lead singer himself. “It’s been a labor of love putting this record together, and I would like to thank everyone for all their love and support, from the bottom of my tagpi-tagping heart,” Buendia shared in his Facebook and Instagram posts.