DSWD eyes child protection framework

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has endorsed a Child Protection Systems Strengthening (CPSS) framework at the First Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children (VAC) held in Bogota, Colombia recently.

In a letter to UNICEF Philippines, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian expressed full support for the CPSS framework, which aims to strengthen systems that protect children from violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.

“We are confident that it will establish sustainable and well-coordinated child protection mechanisms across all levels, ensuring the safety and well-being of all children at all times,” Gatchalian said.

The DSWD committed to prioritizing child protection in its policies and actions.

“We commit to adopt and implement laws and policies that protect all children from all forms of violence, abuse, exploitation, neglect and harmful practices in all contexts,” the DSWD chief added.

The CPSS framework outlines several key components which include a dedicated lead government office for child protection; a continuum of child protection services; a qualified and well-supported child protection workforce; engagement of children and communities and enhanced government data systems

As the lead of the Philippine delegation, the DSWD is participating in the First GMC on Ending VAC alongside other government agencies and NGOs.