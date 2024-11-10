DSWD-12 seeks raffle scandal probe

General Santos City — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has now started its investigation amid reports that some politicians in the province of South Cotabato are allegedly using the Ayuda Para sa Kapos at Kita Program (AKAP) as a tool to entice votes in the upcoming May 2025 midterm elections.

The AKAP is a government-funded program intended for financial assistance to low-income families. This comes after a viral media post of a barangay official thanking a politician after supposedly winning a “slot” for AKAP.

DSWD 12 regional director Loreto Cabaya Jr., in a media interview, revealed that his office is already verifying the said viral video and committed to conduct an investigation.

The DSWD chief also disclosed that it is unlawful for any politician to use any DSWD program for political gains, let alone using it to entice votes.

Cabaya also stressed that AKAP’s purpose is to assist minimum wage earners and low-income individuals in combating the high inflation and continuing surge of basic commodities.

He also made it clear that in order to qualify as a beneficiary of AKAP, the individual must prove that he or she belongs to the low-income category. In another media interview, South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. lambasted some politicians taking advantage of the government program.

The governor also reminded that local leaders should be more prudent in using government funds and must ensure it will be given to qualified beneficiaries.

“If you will conduct raffle draws, use your own money. The raffle is like gambling. It’s like you made AKAP a gambling platform. That’s not your money,” Tamayo said.