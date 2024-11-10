Drag debuts at festival of music, comedy and performance art

Linya-Linya Land returns this 2024 with an exciting line-up of local talent that celebrates diversity across different lines of antics, artistry, and advocacy for the Ka-Linya community and beyond.

The multi-format annual festival features wavemakers in music, comedy and performance art, meaningfully curated to welcome new and mainstay concertgoers alike. Filipino singer-songwriters, bands and rappers such as Lola Amour, Over October, Unique Salonga, Cheats, Oh! Flamingo, KJah, Mhot and Apoc represent their corner of the music scene in the event.

Improvisational theater performers and stand-up comedians are also set to take the stage, including SPIT Manila; GB Labrador, James Caraan, Nonong Ballinan, Ryan Rems and Muman Reyes of The KoolPals, and Comedy Manila’s Victor Anastacio and Issa Villaverde.

An aspect that makes this year’s return extra special is the introducion of drag performance. Ru Paul’s Drag Race Philippines Season 3 superstar, Tita Baby, joins the roster bringing the world of drag and diversity to Linya-Linya Land.