Drag debuts at festival of music, comedy and performance art

Linya-Linya Land returns this 2024 with an exciting line-up of local talent that celebrates diversity across different lines of antics, artistry, and advocacy for the Ka-Linya community and beyond.
The multi-format annual festival features wavemakers in music, comedy and performance art, meaningfully curated to welcome new and mainstay concertgoers alike. Filipino singer-songwriters, bands and rappers such as Lola Amour, Over October, Unique Salonga, Cheats, Oh! Flamingo, KJah, Mhot and Apoc represent their corner of the music scene in the event.
Improvisational theater performers and stand-up comedians are also set to take the stage, including SPIT Manila; GB Labrador, James Caraan, Nonong Ballinan, Ryan Rems and Muman Reyes of The KoolPals, and Comedy Manila’s Victor Anastacio and Issa Villaverde.
An aspect that makes this year’s return extra special is the introducion of drag performance. Ru Paul’s Drag Race Philippines Season 3 superstar, Tita Baby, joins the roster bringing the world of drag and diversity to Linya-Linya Land.
At the heart of this event is Linya-Linya’s advocacy of supporting homegrown artists and performers while amplifying the local art and creative industry’s voice — where it has put down its roots for nearly 10 years. The event aims to create a space where diversity in talent and passion for social change can thrive, alongside non-profit organizations and partner communities, such as the Angat Buhay Foundation, AHA! Learning Center, The Learning Lab and PANTAY.
As Ali Sangalang, co-founder and creative director of Linya-Linya, puts it, “Celebration ito ng Filipino arts and culture mula sa iba’t ibang linya. Different art forms — from music, comedy, to performance art — nagsama-sama sa iisang entablado para i-showcase ang Filipino creativity, at itulak din ang iba’t ibang adbokasiya. Masaya kami sa Linya-Linya na ikonekta at pagtagpo-tagpuin silang lahat sa isang masaya at makabuluhang event.”
Apart from show-stopping performances, the event is also packed with activities brought by Linya-Linya and the “ambassadors of fun” — Breakout Manila, Kape-Kape, Puddy Rock Studio, and Heroes Headquarters. Together, the house of brands is looking forward to creating a day with something for everyone to enjoy in this integrated and interactive experience.
Linya-Linya Land 2024 will take place on 30 November at 123 Block, Mandala Park in Mandaluyong City, from 2 p.m. onwards.
This event is presented by Linya-Linya and GNN Entertainment Productions. Tickets are available online at P1,200 for early bird and P1,500 for regular admissions. Get your early bird tickets via bit.ly/linyalinyaland24. Ticket charges apply. For more information about the event, check out Linya-Linya’s social media pages.