DoJ: POGO ban covers eco zones

The Department of Justice (DoJ) clarified on Sunday that Executive Order (EO) 74, which bans Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) from operating in the country, applies to everyone with no exemptions.

According to DoJ Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez, the EO clears any confusion, stating that all offshore gaming operators and internet gaming licenses are covered, regardless of the issuing authority.

The DoJ official made this clarification in response to questions about whether EO 74, issued on 5 November and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, also applies to all economic zones.

He noted that economic zones have special charters that allow them to issue licenses to POGOs and internet gaming licenses.

In his July 22 State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that all POGO and IGL operations would cease by the end of the year.

Vasquez recounted: “Some are claiming they are not affected because they are not POGOs licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.”

“Actually, with finality and clarity, that is the EO that removes all doubts and questions,” said Vasquez.

In issuing EO 74, the President said “The state has the paramount duty to safeguard national security, maintain public order, uphold the rule of law, protect the safety of its citizens, and ensure the integrity of the social fabric of the nation.”

The EO also stated that “The high reputational risks associated with POGO/IGL operations deter foreign investment and tourism, undermining the efforts of the National Government in promoting the country as a safe and sustainable investment and tourism destination.”